Zack Snyder’s Justice League Reportedly Leaks Online

From a business perspective, Warner Bros. releasing their entire slate of 2021 movies onto HBO Max the same day they hit the big screen is a relatively smart move given that it’ll lead to a massive increase in subscriber numbers, while still ensuring that people get to see some of the year’s hottest titles while the theatrical industry’s immediate future remains shrouded in uncertainty.

However, the fact that the platform is currently only available in the United States has also significantly increased the risk of piracy, and the studio are kidding themselves if they think otherwise. In an attempt to combat this, it was recently announced that Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be released via other streaming and VOD methods when it arrives on March 18th including Crave, standard HBO and HBO Go, so fans all over the world have the opportunity to check it out on launch day.

That being said, various reports are making the rounds online that the Snyder Cut has already leaked, with many people taking to social media claiming that they’ve found the entire four-hour epic available on the internet, as you can see below.

There hasn’t been any confirmation from Warner Bros. about whether or not the purported leak is legit, but even if it is, you can guarantee that any trace of it will be getting taken down in short order, and those responsible could swiftly find themselves caught in the crosshairs of legal action.

After all, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is the biggest exclusive release in the brief history of HBO Max so far, not to mention arguably the single most anticipated comic book blockbuster since Avengers: Endgame, and WB will be determined to keep it under wraps until the official bow.