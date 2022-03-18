It’s been one year since Zack Snyder’s Justice League stormed the world, and Twitter is celebrating the film’s anniversary. The four-hour 2021 release, which served as an alternate version to the theatrically released 2017 film Justice League, was hailed as superior, with praise going to its direction, cast, and character improvement.

Released last year on March 18, the film became a trending topic before and after its release and was one of HBO Max’s most-streamed films of all time. Twitter users have been showering praise on Snyder and his version as they mark the one-year anniversary of the blockbuster.

Can’t believe it’s been a whole year since this beautiful, impossible movie came out. Absolutely anything is possible #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/M9QGdas0Wy — MERC (@theeSNYDERVERSE) March 18, 2022

Happy one year anniversary to #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague a true masterpiece and it was totally worth the wait ❤️ safe to say it’s one of my comfort films pic.twitter.com/Q2Hk4ZTTe4 — maria (@brucedianas) March 18, 2022

The director’s cut, famously referred to as Snyder’s Cut, was the intended version before Snyder left the production after the death of his daughter, with Joss Whedon hired to finish the film as an uncredited director. In February 2020, three years later, Warner Bros. moved ahead with Snyder’s original version, which was later released in March 2021.

One year ago today, #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague was released and immensely praised by the overwhelming majority. The Snyders, his team, his cast and crew, the fans, the rest of the audience, everybody won that day. Happy #ZSJL anniversary! ❤️pic.twitter.com/lDaUICLERw — Krypton Caged ™ (@kryptoncaged) March 18, 2022

One year ago you finished watching this sequence and you’re just wanting more. #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/M88P61Feep — irfan² (@irfanssquared) March 18, 2022

Happy 1 year anniversary to #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague where we got to see Ray Fisher's amazing performance as the heart of the film! 💜 pic.twitter.com/5XcNOVlOGf — Rebel Moon Updates (@RebelMoonUpdate) March 18, 2022

Today marks ONE YEAR since the release of #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/okHFaICgpH — The Zack Snyder Bible (@ZackSnyderBible) March 18, 2022

Still cannot believe it’s been a year since we got this… This movie means so much to so many people around the world.. Hopefully the tale continues…#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/IlyBavcso6 — Keshore Raj (@KeshoreRaj) March 18, 2022

The film became an instant hit with fans, although much criticism went towards its run time of just over four hours. The film cost $70 million to complete its new visual effects, score and editing.

It features an ensemble cast of famous actors reprising their roles as DC superheroes over the years. Ben Affleck stars as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Ezra Miller as The Flash, with other supporting characters and villains from previous films returning.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League’s one-year anniversary celebration from fans proves the blockbuster’s success and popularity over the past year.