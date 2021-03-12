Zazie Beetz Addresses If She’ll Be Back As Domino In Deadpool 3

One of the best parts of Deadpool 2 was Zazie Beetz’s turn as instant fan favorite Domino, the X-Force team member who’s got luck on her side. Fox had big plans for the Merc with the Mouth and his friends to come after the sequel, but this all counted for naught when Disney took over and the rights reverted to Marvel Studios. But fans are still hoping that Domino could return in the MCU alongside Ryan Reynolds for Deadpool 3. And it turns out that Beetz is hoping for the same thing.

While speaking with Collider ahead of her role in Amazon’s superhero animated series Invincible, she was asked for an update on her possible involvement in Wade Wilson’s upcoming R-rated threequel. The Joker actress revealed that she hasn’t had any talks yet, but she would definitely love to return – maybe even for her solo film, too.

“No, I haven’t [heard about Domino’s return]. I would love to revive the role. That was always in the world of what was potentially going to happen. I haven’t had any specific conversations around it. But I’m interested. Not only would I love to revive the role, I would love to figure out a way to make a Domino movie or something like that. We’ll see what happens, but I haven’t had any personal conversations.”

As excited as they are to see DP rub shoulders with the Avengers, there’s much concern amongst Marvel lovers over whether the character is going to be able to mesh with the MCU and the Marvel Studios style. Thankfully, Kevin Feige has assured us that DP3 won’t be PG-13, so that indicates they wish to follow on from what Fox did to some extent. But will they want to carry over the same supporting cast from previous movies, or craft their own?

Remember, Josh Brolin played Cable in the Foxverse while he portrayed Thanos in the MCU. If you think this precludes him from returning as Cable in future Deadpool films, though, think again, as Brolin has admitted that he’s had discussions with Marvel about doing just that, now that Thanos has been killed off. The door is still open for Domino, Cable and the X-Force to make a comeback in Deadpool 3, then. We just have to keep our fingers crossed that Marvel will go through it.