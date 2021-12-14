While Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming to theaters on Dec. 17, the LA red carpet event — where many of the movie’s stars, members of the press, and the filmmakers will watch the film — will be happening Monday night.

What’s more, you can watch the event for free online via the official TikTok account right here.

However, if you didn’t tune in fast enough to see the event, which premiered at 8:50 p.m. ET, you can still catch a lot of teases via the Marvel Entertainment Twitter account.

We got a sweeping preview of all the gorgeous promotional artwork for the film in one tweet.

We're ready to welcome the stars at the #SpiderManNoWayHome premiere in Los Angeles! 🤩



Stay tuned for more fun from the red carpet… pic.twitter.com/9VNu7VUbVH — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 14, 2021

Co-star Arian Moayed pops in to give the warning: “get ready.”

Co-star JB Smoove even gave a shout-out, saying, “I can’t wait for you to see it.”

All the headlining actors were at the event, including Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon. What’s more, Marvel Boss Kevin Feige also made an appearance.

Spider-Man: No Way Home sees Holland’s Peter Parker face off against his highest-stakes challenge yet: returning a rogue’s gallery of villains back to their respective dimensions after he inadvertently botches a spell by Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange.

Confirmed as returning in the movie are a number of classic characters from past Spidey franchises, such as Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, and Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and many others.

With so many people finally able to view the movie before the general public gets a glance, there’s a good chance we may be seeing news come out about whether the long-rumored cameos by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield turn out to be true.

Spider-Man: No Way Home comes to theaters on Dec. 17.