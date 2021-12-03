It can’t be easy being a superhero — or even one’s companion for that matter — an issue about which we’re getting more insights thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home star Zendaya.

You see, for over two years now, the actor who plays MJ in the forthcoming Marvel flick (and who is the real-life girlfriend of co-star Tom Holland) has publicly voiced a very specific phobia. She’s concerned Holland may inadvertently upchuck in his mask while doing the room-spinning acrobatics the webslinger is famous for — and inadvertently choke on his own vomit.

The actor took to Twitter Friday to reiterate she still believes the matter is “a valid concern.”

In the original interview clip from MTV News in 2019, Zendaya explains that Holland accidentally choking on the vomit in his suit is a matter that “really scares” her and that she “thinks about all the time.”

When she breaks down the reason why, given the particular inter-connectedness of the Spider-Man costume, it does make some sense.

“When he wears that mask that you can’t just take off, ’cause it’s all like one piece, I get scared all the time that like what if he’s working so hard that he throws up and then he chokes?”

It was great to hear who we presume to be Holland and Zendaya’s mutual friend, Jacob Batalon, validate his co-star’s worry. “That’s actually really true, that’s very valid,” he said.

We’ll have to see just how impressively Holland manages to keep it all down amid all that web-slinging when Spider-Man: No Way Home propels into theaters Dec. 17.