Zendaya Refuses To Confirm Or Deny If Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Are In Spider-Man 3

So much of the speculation swirling around the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3 has hinged on Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s involvement that fans are going to be pretty bummed out if they don’t show up. After all, ever since Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange were added to the cast, there’s been an air of inevitability about the previous two incumbents of the spandex suit returning to the fray and swinging into action alongside Tom Holland’s canonical Peter Parker.

Sony are reportedly set to debut the first footage from Spider-Man 3 any day now, and a recently leaked and almost instantly deleted video made it even more apparent that Jon Watt’s threequel is ready to triple down on web-slinging superheroes. Sadly, there doesn’t seem to be many Nicholas Hammond supporters out there calling for the first actor to ever portray Spider-Man in live-action back in the 1970s to get his moment in the sun, but then again, you can’t rule anything out when the multiverse is involved.

In a recent interview, though, Zendaya was asked about the possibility of Maguire and Garfield joining the MCU, and unsurprisingly, the actress played it coy and refused to confirm or deny any Spider-Man 3 questions, similar to how Jamie Foxx dodged inquiries about Electro despite already admitting his excitement about reprising the role on social media.

“Everything is very secretive. I can neither confirm nor deny,” she said.

Most of the set photos coming from Spider-Man 3 have hailed directly from Tom Holland, so the studio are doing a great job of keeping things under wraps so far, but with the first footage getting ever closer, it hopefully shouldn’t be too long now before we receive some answers. After all, even a brief shot of the three Spideys together would be enough to end 2020 on a high note.