Next week Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters and fans are positively vibrating with excitement. The Web-Slinger’s third MCU solo movie will see him dip into the multiverse and face off against classic villains including Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, likely aided by returning Spideys Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

With all that going on, you’d be justified in worrying whether Spidey’s excellent supporting cast will get overlooked. Fortunately, there’s evidence there’ll be ample screen time allocated to Zendaya’s MJ, Jacob Batalon’s Ned, and Marisa Tomei’s May, all of whom seem to have had their lives ruined by Peter’s secret identity being blown.

Now Zendaya has revealed a little more about what it’s like to shoot the web-slinging sequences seen in the second trailer, and it’s safe to say they’re not quite as exhilarating as they appear:

“It’s funny because doing something like that doesn’t feel emotional, it’s just kind of dumb. You’re just laying down, kind of going like this. We did versions of me falling and then versions of me going like this, so I looked like a bug or turtle on my back so it’s not emotional on the day. Edited together though, it looks fantastic.”

We’ve also heard dialogue from this scene showing how Peter and MJ’s relationship has altered now that his identity is public. After suggesting the pair can hang out at MJ’s house, she says, “No! My dad would kill you!”. Peter responds, “I thought your dad really liked me”, with MJ revealing “Well, not anymore!”.

Throughout the trailers, we’ve seen the negative impact of people knowing Peter is Spider-Man on both his and his friends’ lives. MJ and Ned are on the front page of the Daily Bugle as “Spider-Minions”, they’re pursued by the paparazzi, yelled at by protestors, and it seems that he’s facing costly legal action for his heroism.

Whatever else happens, Zendaya’s MJ looks set to lend a helping hand in fixing reality in Spider-Man: No Way Home on Dec. 17. Let’s hope it’s not her last MCU appearance.