Zoë Kravitz clears up her comments on ‘The Dark Knight Rises’

Recently, Tha Batman star Zoë Kravitz revealed that years ago, she wanted to audition for a part in Christopher Nolan’s 2012 movie The Dark Knight Rises, but she was not added to its cast as she was considered too “urban” for the role. But as it was wrongly misinterpreted that the role she had auditioned for was of Selina Kyle a.k.a. Catwoman, Kravitz has come forward to clear the air regarding her recent comments.

The actress took to Instagram to explain that in her chat with The Observer, she never said that the role she was turned down for was of Selina Kyle.

“I was NOT told I was too urban to play Catwoman in the dark knight. It would have made NO sense for me to even be considered for the role at that time. I wanted to AUDITION for a small part in the film and was told (I do not know who said this but this is how it was worded to me) that they were not going ‘urban’ on the part. This is something that I heard a lot 10 years ago—it was a very different time.”

She further clarified that when she made the comment, she didn’t intend to explicitly point or level labels of racism against anyone associated with the making of The Dark Knight Rises. “I was simply giving an example of what it was like to be a woman of color in this industry at that time,” she added.

Kravitz concluded her Instagram story by acknowledging that the scenario she mentioned was a thing of the past before cautioning publications to “calm down” and thoroughly fact-check details before writing things “that aren’t true.”

The actress is currently receiving constant praise for her critically lauded portrayal of the badass Catwoman in The Batman and for stealing the spotlight in a film majorly about the caped savior of Gotham.

The Batman is out in theaters now.