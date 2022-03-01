Zoe Kravitz confirms Catwoman is bisexual in ‘The Batman’

Warning: Mild spoilers for The Batman ahead

Zoe Kravitz has confirmed in an interview that her version of Catwoman in The Batman is bisexual, just in time for Mardi Gras.

Catwoman is bisexual in the DC Comics canon and is finally bisexual in a film adaptation as Zoe Kravitz confirms her portrayal of the character from The Batman is indeed bisexual. She revealed that the antihero will be seen in a relationship with another woman in the film (Anika) who she affectionately calls “baby”.

In an interview with Pedestrian, Kravitz commented on the scene and confirmed her intention with the character.

“That’s definitely the way I interpreted that, that they had some kind of romantic relationship,” she told Pedestrian on Catwoman’s sexuality.

Director Matt Reeves also addressed the same, and spoke of the depth in the relationship between Anika and Selina Kyle, who has “not yet” taken on the moniker of Catwoman but has “all the elements” needed to become the antihero one day.

“[And in terms] of her relationship with Anika, I spoke to Zoë very early on and one of the things she said which I loved was that: ‘She’s drawn to strays because she was a stray and so she really wants to care for these strays because she doesn’t want to be that way anymore and Anika is like a stray and she loves her. She actually represents this connection that she has to her mother who she lost, who was a stray anymore’.”

Catwoman in the comics has typically been seen as romantically involved with Batman, but in the comic book series, The New 52 she is shown to be bisexual.

The Batman hits the cinemas on March 4, 2022.