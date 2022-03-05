Zoë Kravitz explains what makes her Catwoman unique

Every reboot of an iconic film series attracts endless comparisons and critiques of its cast. As Zoë Kravitz explained to Entertainment Weekly, her outstanding on-screen portrayal came of Catwoman in The Batman, came down to one particular selling point: making the character her own.

The cast and creators of The Batman recently sat down to discuss how they’d brought their superhero roles to life, and how their lives had since changed. There, Kravitz explained how she’d been able to separate herself from her worthy predecessors, including the legendary Eartha Kitt and the more recent wearer of the claws Anne Hathaway.

I don’t think we’ve ever had an opportunity to really understand who Selina is and where she comes from and why she is the way she is. I think, often times, in these kinds of films, the female characters are one-dimensional or kind of there to serve sex appeal. And I was really impressed and excited by what Matt had written in the script, seeing a tortured person who’s really trying to liberate herself from a lot of trauma. Even the idea of understanding her connection with these cats, her feeling like a stray herself, and taking in these strays, it’s really exciting.

The actress received wide acclaim for her embodiment of the femme fatale that was faithful to the comic books all the way down to her ambiguous morality. From her previous voice-over work as Catwoman in the LEGO Batman movie to her Oscar De La Renta cat-silhouette couture at the red carpet premiere, Kravitz has clearly been deeply embedded in the Selina Kyle storyline, so it felt almost natural for her to take the role on-screen.

The Batman is out in cinemas now.