Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is fully in motion as filming is well underway, but it hasn’t been without its challenges, with one of the film’s stars shared her experience during the filming so far calling it “bittersweet”.

Zoe Saldana who plays Gamora in the MCU spoke to Empire Magazine, as reported by Slash Film, about filming the movie which will see her character return once again after an uncertain conclusion in Avengers: Endgame.

Saldana explained that the story for the character going forward in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is “beautiful” and full of emotion, which can be seen on set.

“It’s bittersweet; after all those years of complaining about that green make-up, I find myself already nostalgic about it. There’s a lot of melancholy here, but also pride that we’ve achieved something great. James Gunn has written a beautiful story, that’s making us emotional even as we shoot it.” Via Empire Magazine

Director James Gunn has shared openly that this third film for the Guardians will act as an end to the trilogy and a farewell to some members of its main cast. It isn’t clear if Gamora is going to be one of these names, though there is still a ton of growth for the character experience before her story can be concluded after the events of Endgame.

Gamora ended Endgame as a character with no recollection of Peter Quill or the other Guardians due to her death in Infinity War before returning through time travel antics for the follow-up film.

“Oh my God, yes. She began as this warrior wanting to get out of a very toxic parental relationship, then she finds the Guardians who are dysfunctional-ish as well, but they’re okay. She learns a lot and finds this bigger purpose. Then her dad comes and f***s everything up. She dies, she’s brought back, but it’s not her. I think Gamora’s a little confused, I have to say! But James [Gunn] has weaved this wonderful story around the character and every character in this third film.” Via Slash Film

It is still a long way from when fans will get to see this installment of the series that is currently set for a May 23, 2023 launch. You can read more from Saldana’s interview in the April 2022 issue of Empire.