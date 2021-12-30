Zoe Saldaña shares first look at Gamora from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Zoe Saldaña holds the unique distinction of being the only person to have starred in both of the highest-grossing movies ever made, playing substantial roles in James Cameron’s Avatar as Neytiri, along with her contributions to Avengers: Endgame as the 2014 variant of Gamora.

Far from resting on her laurels, the actress has a jam-packed schedule that’s going to see her crop up in a huge number of high-profile projects over the next couple of years. The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently shooting, Avatar 2 is tentatively penciled in for December 2022, while Ryan Reynolds’ The Adam Project is heading to Netflix early next year, she’s part of David O. Russell’s star-studded next feature, and there’s always a chance her Uhura could make a return to the Star Trek franchise.

That’s quite the slate, and Saldaña has now given us the first look at her return to the makeup chair as Gamora via Instagram, which you can check out below.

Now that Loki established variants in MCU canon, it’ll be interesting to see if having the wrong version of Gamora in the Sacred Timeline will bring any repercussions in either Thor: Love and Thunder or Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, without even mentioning her decidedly frostier dynamic with Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord.