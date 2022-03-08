Zoe Saldaña wants MCU to bring Gamora’s origin story to the big screen

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been years in the making, but between the COVID-19 pandemic, to director James Gunn’s firing and rehiring, the film’s release date has been reshuffled a lot, thus pushing its ultimate debut to May 2023. But the constant delays have done nothing to dampen the excitement of fans who are looking forward to how the MCU plans on handling the story of the “new” Gamora.

While the details about the same are under tight wraps, Gamora actress Zoe Saldaña has shared her own ideas on the MCU exploring her character’s past and origin story. As we know, Gamora was killed by Thanos in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, but a past version of the character resurfaced in the sequel, Avengers: Endgame, released in 2019.

In an interview with Jake’s Tales, Saldaña revealed how much she would love for a deep dive into Gamora’s origin story. The character’s history was briefly addressed in Avengers: Infinity War and the actress admitted how curious it made her about Gamora’s species and the planet she came from:

“Yeah, and I feel like that taster made me incredibly curious to know what that planet was like, what her species was like… because they were completely wiped out of existence and… because she carries such a such a big weight on, you know, on herself and… to get to know why and where that comes from was really great.”

Traveling back in time to witness the rise of Gamora would be a multifaceted plot, and would also eventually explore her relationship with the supervillain Thanos in depth. It remains to be seen whether Guardian of the Galaxy Vol.3 plans on touching upon Gamora’s story or whether the story will focus on her and the other characters trying to adjust with each other seeing that this alternate version of the character never got to bond with Star-Lord, Groot, or any of the other members of the superhero team.