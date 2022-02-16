‘Zombieland’ director teases possible 3rd movie coming in 2029

It took 10 years for the cast and crew of 2009’s hit Zombieland to reunite for a sequel, and the possibility of a third film isn’t a long shot. Following the success of Zombieland: Double Tap in 2019, we just might see the gang come back together in 2029, as the film’s director, Ruben Fleischer, isn’t opposed to the idea.

In a conversation with ScreenRant, Fleischer joked about a possible third addition to the zombie films. While there are no plans right now for a threequel, he did mention that, while everyone was making Zombieland: Double Tap, they all expressed interest in another. Here’s what he said:

When we were making Zombieland 2 it was a running joke among us all that, “We got to do this again in another 10 years and see where it’s evolved to.” We’ll see come 2029 if that’s something we’re still thinking about. But I would be so thrilled to get the gang back together and see where their lives have led in the last 10 years.

Both Zombieland films were commercial successes, written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick and directed by Fleischer. Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin and Emma Stone reprised their roles for the sequel and hopefully, if there is a third installment, all four Oscar-nominees will return.

There are still seven years to go until 2029, but the success of both films proves that there is still interest in the novel trappings of Zombieland‘s comedy-zombie shtick, even if a decade separates each entry.