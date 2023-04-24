25,000+ K-pop fans sign petition to make former ‘Boys Planet’ contestants into their own group

Never underestimate the passion of K-pop fans. A petition to make former contestants of the hit South Korean reality competition show Boys Planet into their own group has amassed almost 30,000 signatures (as of this writing).

The petitioner asked that “contestants Jay, Park Hanbin, Keita, Kum Junhyeon, Lee Jeonghyeon, Yoo Seungeon, Na Kamden, and Yoon Jongwoo” be allowed to form their own group since they “were so close to debuting in the show’s final line-up. … They deserve a chance to debut together.”

via Change.org

The new group would “most likely be similar to past groups JBJ and I.B.I. from the Produce 101 series,” the petition said. “Please consider signing and sharing in order to give these trainees another chance to debut together!”

Commenters on the petition were also super excited to make this happen. Athena Wioothaa from Indonesia also said the boys mentioned were underrated and deserved a shot.

“I love these Boys so much. It’s not like i don’t like official line-up or ZB1, it’s just that these Boys is so talented that you can easily said “they better than Zerobase1″ Many [underrated] trainees is deserve to debut, and so they are!”

Commenter Just Sj also demonstrated the length K-pop fans will go to make this request a reality.

“[Please] make this happen everyone, if we all united together, we can do this !! it’s consisting of the final 10th-18th rank so please consider to add Lee Hoetaek as well (let’s also mass email them !!).”

Mass e-mail! That sounds like fun for everyone.