Rather than flouting a ton of expensive gold chains, iconic rap artist Jay-Z was one of the first rappers to bring their collection of timepieces into the spotlight.

Over the years Jay-Z has been spotted with a variety of different timepieces. And while the rapper could own plenty that haven’t been publicly seen, here’s 5 of his most expensive watches we know about.

Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime Ref. 6300G

One of Jay-Z’s most expensive watches is made by Swiss luxury watchmaker Patek Philippe. The Grandmaster Chime Ref. 6300G, designed to celebrate the brand’s 175th anniversary, was first released in 2014 and is worth around $2.2 million.

Crafting this watch was no simple task; it reportedly took 8 years to complete. Jay-Z’s particular watch comes from the second release of the model which included a white gold case, but still boasts the same 214 components with 20 complications and a whopping 1,366 parts.

Richard Mille RM056 ‘The Blueprint’

Named after his hit 2001 album, another of Jay-Z’s most expensive watches is ‘The Blueprint’.

The watch is a Richard Mille RM056 and once was the most expensive that the Swiss watchmaker had ever made. The piece is said to cost around $2.5 million, taking around 3,000 hours to make. The watch is a RM056 Tourbilion spit-seconds chronograph in blue sapphire.

Richard Mille 56-01 Tourbillion Sapphire

Jay-Z’s most expensive Richard Mille watch isn’t just part of a very limited run, but also customized further to be one of a kind. The Richard Mille RM 56-01 Tourbillion Sapphire is the only one of the five watches produced to be made with green sapphire.

Other than the choice of stone, this watch is identical to the other four in its product range of sapphire watches based on the iconic 56-01 design. If you were to purchase this watch now it would set your back around $3 million.

Hublot Big Bang

Jay-Z isn’t only buying himself luxury watches, his wife Beyonce Knowles purchased him one of the most expensive in his collection, the Hublot Big Bang.

For the rapper’s 43rd birthday he was gifted this $5 million dollar watch which is encrusted with 1,282 diamonds. As you’d expect adding this much ice to the timepiece comes at a hefty cost increasing the value of this watch drastically.

One of a kind vintage Rolex

The most expensive watch in Jay-Z’s collection is a Rolex and for good reason: it’s a watch that no one else in the world owns.

Seen while Jay-Z was at an NBA game, this one particular watch is a literal one-of-a-kind. According to GQ, the watch dates back to the late 80s but had fallen off the radar until it popped up on Instagram on Jay-Z’s wrist.

The unique Rolex made by watchmaker Franc Mueller doesn’t have a price on it but would likely be the most expensive in the rapper’s collection given its rarity.