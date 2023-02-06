ABBA’s Grammy nods introduce a whole new generation to ’70s disco

Whether or not you can pick out the members of the iconic group ABBA out of a crowd, there’s no denying you’ve come across one of their many hit singles over the years. It obviously comes as a massive surprise that the legendary acts just received their first Grammy nominations in 2021 after nearly five decades of great music.

In what might be a repentant effort from the Grammys committee for the many decades of snubs, ABBA is up for four awards at tonight’s event. Their ninth and final album, Voyage, is up for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, while the single “Don’t Shut Me Down,” is nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

ABBA is a trailblazing Swedish supergroup that effortlessly blended pop and disco to create some timeless feel-good tracks that continue to receive airplay. Whether or not the Grammy nods end with any wins for the supergroup, it’s more than about time that they are honored for their vast contributions to popular music as we know it. Responsible for mega hits such as “Dancing Queen,” “Fernando,” “Mamma Mia!,” and the Eurovision Song Contest winner, “Waterloo,” ABBA is a staple in music history. Their music has undoubtedly influenced many acts of today, with popular singers like Harry Styles and more recently, Miley Cyrus, benefitting from this illustrious blend.

While many are familiar with the Broadway musical Mamma Mia!, which is based on songs from the group, younger audiences will know some of their hits from the musical comedy, Mamma Mia!, and its sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again with its ensemble cast.

As their undeniable influence continues to be felt through newer musical acts, it’s about time these icons are properly recognized by the largest music awards show in history.