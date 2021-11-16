Why Does Adele Have A Saturn Tattoo?

The age of Adele is upon us once again. The beloved singer is prepping for the release of her latest album 30, and she created a social media maelstrom with her Adele: One Night Only concert special.

Many eagle-eyed fans noticed that the singer was sporting a Saturn tattoo on her forearm. Turns out the planet has a unique significance to the Rolling in the Deep singer.

Adele also wore Saturn earrings during the special, and she did a sit-down interview with Oprah. Unfortunately, the iconic pair didn’t touch on the subject of Saturn, but that doesn’t mean Adele hasn’t broached the subject in the past.

Adele recently spoke with Vogue about the planet’s significance to her. In 2011, Adele had surgery to repair a hemorrhage in her vocal cords. In 2017, she had to cancel two concerts at Wembley Stadium, and that led to what she calls her Year of Anxiety.

“Then I hit my Saturn return,” Adele says, flipping up her left wrist to show me a tattoo. It’s Saturn, the planet, with a drawing of L.A. in the middle. “It’s where I lost the plot.” It takes 27 to 32 years for Saturn to fully orbit around the sun and return to the position it was in when you were born, Adele explains. “When that comes, it can rock your life,” she says. “It shakes you up a bit: Who am I? What do I want to do? What makes me truly happy? All those things.”

Adele has fully embraced this philosophy, and she even got a tattoo to commemorate it.

Adele also said that her divorce was a result of her Saturn return.

“I was just going through the motions and I wasn’t happy,” she says. “Neither of us did anything wrong. Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It’s really important to me.”

The album 30 comes out on Nov. 19. The new single Easy on Me is available everywhere.