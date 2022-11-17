Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joins Swifties’ campaign for DOJ to takedown Ticketmaster

They’re the problem, it’s them. You can apparently house classified documents in your private residence and even foment an insurrection and the wheels of justice will still roll slowly but do not EVER get between a Swiftie and their TayTay Tix because they will immediately lobby the U.S. Department of Justice to swiftly end you. And now the powerful fan base has backup. AOC is shouting out the DOJ.

Ticketmaster monopoly got you down?



Take action with @MorePerfectUS ⬇️ https://t.co/ZXdAz7U0iN — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 17, 2022

Today U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lent her powerful online voice to those shouting for justice following the disastrous cancellation of ticket sales for Taylor Swift’s upcoming concert tour. The company, which is widely considered a monopoly, has been in the crosshairs of activists for years but this latest debacle may just be the fifth-row mezzanine ticket that breaks the camel’s back.

AOC’s Tweet directed her followers to an online petition by progressive non-profit news media organization More Perfect Union demanding that is demanding that the DOJ intercedes and breaks up Ticketmaster, the ticket sales and distribution company that has maintained a virtual chokehold on ticket sales for every major national and international concert tour since it merged with competitor Live Nation in 2010.

As of this writing, the petition is well on its way to its 30,000 signature goal, a hallmark that it will no doubt reach thanks to the frustrations of millions of Taylor Swift fans attempting to get tickets to the singer’s upcoming Eras Tour. And while Ticketmaster has weathered many complaints and controversies up until this point, fumbling the ball on the most eagerly awaited tour by one of the most popular recording artists of all time may just see them in court at last.