All ENHYPEN albums ranked worst to best

With every album release, ENHYPEN has continuously grown as artists and performers. The K-pop septet has released two studio albums, five EPs, and several singles under their belt. To celebrate their evolution as a group, here are all of Enhypen’s projects ranked from worst to best.

Sadame (2022)

Sadame was Enhypen’s Japanese debut album, featuring nine songs including the Japanese versions of “Pass the Mic” and “Blessed-Cursed.” The album did well on the charts, peaking at No.2 on Oricon and No.5 on Billboard. When it comes to sales, Sadame had over 180,000 first-day sales and was also certified platinum. While the album had some original songs that fans wholeheartedly welcomed and loved, the album did not do as well as other albums in the group’s discography. It, however, laid the foundation for future Japanese releases.

Orange Blood (2023)

Enhypen’s fifth EP featured seven songs including the title track “Sweet Venom.” The EP was the group’s first step into the upbeat nu-disco genre of music. With three versions of “Sweet Venom” on the EP, it was hard not to have the addictive chorus constantly ringing in your head. Selling more than a million copies on its first day, the EP also peaked at No.1 on several charts worldwide including Billboard World Albums, Circle Charts, and Oricon Charts. Although Orange Blood doesn’t quite attain the heights of Enhypen’s earlier endeavors, it undeniably demonstrates significant growth from the now-seasoned group.

Manifesto: Day One (2022)

Led by the Chicago drill and hip-hop title track “Future Perfect (Pass the Mic),” Manifesto: Day One came through as a successful experiment for the group. Featuring a total of six tracks, the EP mainly spoke about going against the norm and trying out new things. Aside from performing well on charts, it also won awards on Music Bank, Show Champion, and The Show. Though the EP takes the group’s music in a new direction, it retains crucial elements of their identity. Embracing the messiness of growing up, ENHYPEN chooses to confront it head-on rather than allowing it to hinder their evolution.

Border: Carnival (2021)

Led by the single “Drunk-Dazed,” Border: Carnival builds on the foundation laid by Enhypen’s debut, presenting an eclectic mix of six tracks that showcase the group’s evolution. The group achieved their first music show victory on The Show, subsequently securing additional wins on Show Champion and Music Bank. Border: Carnival made an impressive debut at the top of the Oricon Albums Chart and claimed the 18th position on the Billboard 200, exceeding 83,000 copies sold. Border: Carnival proves to be less catchy than the group’s debut EP, with its hooks requiring a bit more time to firmly enjoy.

Border: Day One (2020)

Enhypen’s debut EP marked the beginning of their career and won the Artist of the Year at the Circle Music Awards. Debuting at No.1 on the Circle album chart, the EP sold over 250,000 copies in its first week of release and went on to break the record for most album sales for debuting groups in 2020. While Border: Day One introduced the world to the group’s potential and featured some addicting songs like the lead single “Given-Taken,” the EP isn’t our top pick because it was only the beginning.

Dimension: Dilemma (2021)

Dimension: Dilemma showcased Enhypen’s willingness to experiment with diverse sounds and themes. Being the first studio album, the eight-track project won the group several awards and earned them top spots on various music charts. The album works through various musical genres, displaying the group’s artistic range. A repackaged version of the album featuring three extra songs was later released in 2022. While Dimension: Dilemma may not have the same consistency as other albums, it earns this spot for its boldness and the members’ individual growth evident in each track.

Dark Blood (2023)

Enhypen’s fourth EP Dark Blood is a six-track project that pulls listeners into a world filled with mythical creatures out for blood. The EP is heavily influenced by the group’s fantasy webtoon series Dark Moon: The Blood Altar. The lead single “Bite Me” has the early 2000s pop sound and an addictive hook that will have you singing it all day. The EP sold over a million copies on its first day of release and earned Enhypen its first top-five entry on Billboard 200. From a musical perspective, this could be considered ENHYPEN’s most cohesive EP.