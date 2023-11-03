‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ original release date

To quote Miss Mariah herself – it’s time! Once Halloween ends and Nov. 1st arrives, societal norms dictate that it’s officially okay to start playing Christmas music. Nothing marks that shift in seasons more than hearing those opening bars of Mariah Carey’s classic holiday tune, “All I Want for Christmas is You,” which is not only a go-to Christmas tune, but one of the best-selling songs of all time overall.

Image via YouTube/Mariah Carey

“All I Want for Christmas is You” was first released as a single on Oct. 29th, 1994 – almost thirty years ago. While still successful, the song only reached number 6 on the U.S. singles chart when it was first released, which is almost unthinkable now in regards to how synonymous the song is with Christmas time, and that no Christmas playlist feels complete without it.

The song eventually reached number one at Christmas time in 2019, thanks to streaming services keeping the song’s popularity alive, long past the decline of music sales at the turn of the century. It holds the world record for the longest time between initial release and reaching number one, at 25 years – that’s a quarter of a century!

It is estimated that Mariah Carey has earned $60 million from this song alone, making it one of the most financially successful songs ever written. Even now, Carey is thought to earn roughly $3 million every year around Christmas time, which must come in handy when buying presents.