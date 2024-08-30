All ‘MEOVV’ members profiles, ages, and more

The Black Label’s new K-pop girl group, MEOVV, is gearing up for their official debut. The group’s name, “MEOVV,” stands for “My Eyes Open VVide” and is pronounced as “meow,” which is a playful nod to their unique identity.

Recommended Videos

MEOVV, a five-member K-pop ensemble, is already creating a buzz with the release of their debut trailers and their recent signing with Capitol Records on Aug. 28, 2024. As the group prepares for its debut in September, fans are eager to learn more about the talented members that make up MEOVV.

Sooin

Born on April 12, 2005, Kim Sooin was the third member to be introduced to the public. A former student at the School of Performing Arts Seoul (SOPA), the 19-year-old majored in voice and singing, showcasing her strong vocal abilities. Sooin is also known for her impressive dance skills. She joined The Black Label in 2019 and has been honing her talents as a trainee ever since.

Gawon

Lee Chloe Gawon was born on April 27, 2005, and was the second member revealed. Born in the United States, Gawon started her career as a child model, appearing in Adidas advertisements, among others. Before joining The Black Label, she was a trainee at YG Entertainment, where she is believed to have trained alongside the members of Babymonster. She is currently 19 years old.

Anna

Born on Nov. 17, 2005, Tanaka Anna was the fourth member to be introduced and. The 18-year-old hails from Toyama, Japan, and has been a prominent model in Japan since 2014. She also had a notable role as an exclusive model for Seventeen Japan. Her popularity extends to social media, where she has established herself as an influencer.

Narin

The fifth member to be revealed was Narin. She was born on Aug. 15, 2007, in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea, and is currently 17 years old. Known for her exceptional dancing abilities, Narin is a multilingual talent and is fluent in Japanese, English, and Korean, which will undoubtedly be an asset in connecting with international fans.

Ella

Ella Mackenzie Gross, known simply as Ella, was the first member to be introduced. Born on Dec. 1, 2008, in Los Angeles, Ella is of mixed heritage, with a German father and a Korean mother. Despite being 15 years old and the youngest member, Ella has a wealth of experience in the entertainment industry, having been a child model and actress. Once referred to as BLACKPINK’s “little sister,” Ella is now a fully-fledged idol!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy