NCT, SM Entertainment’s 26-member boy group (yes, you read that number right) has been making experimental K-pop music for the masses and making it look effortless since the group’s debut in 2016.

The group implements a rotational lineup and generally promotes in sub-units like NCT U, NCT 127, and NCT Dream. This allows the members to experiment with different sounds and genres and probably is easier than getting all 26 members on stage together. The rotating nature of the group can make it difficult to get to know all the members so here’s a heads-up on who’s who in NCT.

Taeil

Taeil is a vocalist and was born in Seoul, South Korea on June 14, 1994. He is a member of NCT U and NCT 127.

Taeyong

Taeyong, the leader of NCT, is a rapper, singer, dancer, and is the face of the group. He was born in Seoul on July 1, 1995 and is a member of NCT U and NCT 127.

Doyoung

Doyoung was born in Guri, South Korea on Feb. 1, 1996. He is a member of NCT U, NCT 127 and NCT DoJaeJung.

Ten

Ten was born Cittaphon Leechaiyapornkul in Bangkok, Thailand on Feb. 27, 1996. He is a member of NCT U and WayV.

Jaehyun

Jaehyun was born on Feb. 14, 1997 in Seoul. He is a member of NCT U, NCT 127, and NCT DoJaeJung.

Mark

Mark was born in Toronto, Canada on Aug. 2, 1999. He is a rapper, dancer, vocalist, and leader of NCT Dream. He is a member of NCT U, NCT 127, and NCT Dream.

Yuta

Yuta was born in Kadoma, Osaka, Japan on Oct. 26, 1995. He is a member of NCT U and NCT 127.

Winwin

Winwin was born Dong Si Cheng in Wenzhou, Zhejiang, China on Oct. 28, 1997. He is a member of NCT U, NCT 127, WayV.

Haechan

Haechan, born Lee Dong Hyuck, was born on June 6, 2000 in Seoul. He is a vocalist in NCT U, NCT 127, and NCT Dream.

Renjun

Renjun was born in Jilin, China on March 23, 2000. He is a member of NCT Dream and NCT U.

Jeno

Jeno was born on April 23, 2000 in Incheon, South Korea. He is a member in NCT Dream and NCT U.

Jaemin

Jaemin was born in Jeonju, South Korea on Aug. 13, 2000. He is in NCT Dream and NCT U.

Chenle

Chenle was born on Nov. 22, 2001 in Shanghai, China. He is a member of NCT Dream and NCT U.

Jisung

Jisung was born in Seoul on Feb. 5, 2002 and is the main dancer of NCT Dream. He is also a member of NCT U.

Johnny

Johnny was born in Chicago, Illinois on Feb. 9, 1995. He is a member of NCT 127 and NCT U.

Jungwoo

Jungwoo was born in Sanbon-dong, Gunpo, South Korea on Feb. 19, 1998. He is member of NCT U, NCT 127, and NCT DoJaeJung.

Kun

Kun was born in Fujian, China on Jan. 1, 1996. He is the leader of WayV and a member of NCT U.

Xiaojun

Xiaojun was born on Aug. 8, 1999 in Guangdong, China. He is a member of NCT U and WayV.

Hendery

Hendery, Wong Kunhang, was born in Macau on Sep. 18, 1999. He is a member of WayV and NCT U.

Yangyang

Yangyang was born in Taiwan on Oct. 10, 2000. He is a member of WayV and NCT U.

Sion

Sion was born on May 11, 2002 in Mokpo, South Korea. He is a member of NCT Wish.

Riku

Riku was born on June 28, 2003. He is a member of NCT Wish.

Yushi

Yushi was born on April 5, 2004.. He is a member of NCT Wish.

Jaehee

Jaehee was born on June 21, 2005. He is a member of NCT WIsh.

Ryo

Ryo was born on Aug. 4, 2007. He is a member of NCT Wish.

Sakuya

Sakuya was born on Nov. 19, 2007 in Japan. He is a member of NCT Wish.

