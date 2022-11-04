All ONEUS members’ ages and birthdays

ONEUS is a K-pop boy group that made its debut under RBW Entertainment. The group originally had six members: Leedo, Keonhee, Hwanwoong, Xion, Seoho, and Ravn, but Ravn voluntarily left the group on Oct. 27, 2022. The group consists of members that came from different trainee programs. Before their debut, ONEUS released the single “Last Song” together with their label-mates ONEWE.

Their official debut was on Jan. 9, 2019 with the EP Light on Us and the lead single “Valkyrie”. “Valkyrie” charted on several countries’ iTunes charts and even debuted at the 15th spot on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart. After a brief break, the group made its comeback in September with their eighth EP Malus and its lead single “Same Scent”.

Here are all the five current members of K-pop boy group ONEUS.

Hwanwoong

Yeo Hwanwoong was born on Aug. 26, 1998. He is 24 years old, stands at 168cm (five foot, six inches) tall and is a singer, rapper, and dancer in the group. In 2013, Hwanwoong was a PLEDIS trainee and was initially set to debut as a member of the popular boy group Seventeen. He later switched over to RBW Entertainment in 2016 and became their first male trainee. Hwanwoong graduated from the School of Performing Arts Seoul and moved on to study Theatre and Visual Arts at Myongji College but eventually dropped out. He participated as an RBW trainee in the survival show Produce 101 Season 2, emerging in 42nd place on the ranks. He was an RBW trainee for three years before making his official debut with ONEUS.

Keonhee

Lee Keonhee was born on June 27, 1998. He is 24 years old and stands at 181cm (five foot, 11 inches) tall. He is a singer and dancer under RBW Entertainment. Keonhee underwent singing and dance training at MORDENK Music Academy before passing an audition with RBW. Like his co-star Hwanwoong, Keonhee also participated in Produce 101 Season 2 as an RBW trainee and was ranked 33rd. He was a student of Popular Music at the Yeoju Institute of Technology before dropping out. As an actor, in 2016, Keonhee appeared in the first episode of the hit drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. He was a trainee for three years before ONEUS’ official debut.

Leedo

Kim Gunhak, popularly known by his stage name Leedo, was born on July 26, 1997. He is 25 years old and stands at 178.5cm (five foot, 10 inches) tall. He is a singer and rapper. Leedo participated as an independent trainee at the YG Entertainment show called MIXNINE but he did not pass the qualifying audition. He later became a trainee under YG Entertainment but quit after a while and joined RBW in 2018. After graduating from Uijeongbu Kwangdong High school, Leedo did not pursue further education, and he was a trainee at RBW for a year before he made his official debut with the rest of the group.

Seoho

Lee Seoho was born on June 7, 1996. At 26 years of age, he is the oldest member of ONEUS. He is a singer and rapper and stands at 176cm (five foot, nine inches) tall. He was born Lee Gunmin but legally changed his name to Lee Seoho in 2018. Seoho graduated from Daejeon Imun High school and decided not to pursue further education. In 2016, he auditioned for JYP Entertainment but did not make the cutoffs, which led him to audition for RBW and his success made him the agency’s second male trainee. Seoho participated in Produce 101 Season 2 and ranked 94th, and was also a contestant on MIXNINE, where he ranked 17th. He was a trainee for three years before his official debut.

Xion

Son Dongju, also known as Xion, was born on Jan. 10, 2000. He is 22 years old and stands at 173cm (five foot, eight inches) tall. He was motivated to audition for RBW by his fraternal twin brother, Dongmyeong, who is a part of the group ONEWE. In 2018, Xion passed the RBW audition and became a trainee for eight months before his official debut with ONEUS. He graduated from Taejang High school and was a member of the school’s theater club.