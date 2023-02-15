All QI.X members’ pronouns, birthdays, ages, and more

QI.X is a recently formed K-pop group under Sweet Potato Productions, an independent music label from South Korea. The group is composed of four members who made their official debut on Nov. 19, 2022, with a live performance of two singles, “Sky” and “Lights Up.” Since then, QI.X has slowly risen in popularity, as more and more people discover the group each day.

Despite the steady climb to fame, QI.X remains fairly unknown among the general public, partly due to being connected to a very small label, which lacks the financial power of industry giants like HYBE Labels, SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, and YG Entertainment. Nonetheless, QI.X has recently become a topic of conversation in the online K-pop community, not so much for its music, but for its members — Prin, Maek, YOURA, and jiGOOK.

Unlike most other groups in K-pop, QI.X cannot be categorized as a boy or girl group, as its members do not conform to strict gender norms. In saying this, it’s important to clarify that we are not referring only to these four bandmates’ gender expression — although they certainly embrace queerness in their fashion — but also their actual identities. This is unfortunately not common in the K-pop industry, in which the number of openly LGBTQ+ idols is still extremely limited. Granted, there are some examples of South Korean celebrities that have come out as part of the queer community, but in a country in which LGBTQ+ rights are still underdeveloped, each and every new voice matters; particularly when those voices have the reach K-pop idols do, both in their home country and globally.

For these reasons, K-poppers who are part of or supportive of the queer community seem to be flocking to QI.X, wanting to learn more about this talented group of people. Unfortunately, though, there is very little information about the band members to be found online, which is why We Got This Covered compiled everything new fans need to know about Prin, jiGOOK, Maek, and YOURA.

Prin

Born on Oct. 10, 2000, Prin is currently 22 years old and is the youngest member of QI.X. Despite their age, Prin assumes the role of band leader, as well as being a lead rapper, main dancer, and main vocalist. While being multitalented is certainly a requirement for most K-pop idols (and one Prin checks just fine), dance is their biggest passion.

In an interview with the South Korean news outlet, Ildaro, Prin shared that they identify as non-binary, and use exclusively they/them pronouns. In the same interview, Prin also spoke openly about the struggles of trying to make it as a K-pop idol in an industry that is mostly closed off to queer people, and how for a long time, that prevented them from achieving their dream. QI.X’s debut now proves that anything is possible.

YOURA

YOURA’s preferred pronouns are they/them, but the singer chooses not to put a label on their gender identity. They were born on May 7, 2000, meaning they’re currently 22 years old. Despite majoring in acting, this member has always had an interest in K-pop, going as far as to audition for an idol company as a kid. They quickly became disappointed with the K-pop industry, though, feeling like they could never make it as a singer due to their appearance. Little did YOURA know, they would one day become QI.X’s lead vocalist.

Right now, YOURA is taking a break from idol activities, claiming to need some time to take care of themselves. While there is no timeframe for their comeback, the artist promised to make appearances online from time to time, in order to connect with fans.

Maek

Maek was born on Sept. 24, 1996, and is currently 26 years old. In QI.X, they are a lead rapper and main vocalist, but idol life is not everything to this artist; before debut, they were involved in activism for trans rights and worked at the Seoul Disabled People’s Rights Film Festival.

Maek goes by they/them pronouns only and identifies as genderqueer. Even so, they have expressed to Ildaro a certain difficulty in labeling themselves: “these days, I wonder if labeling is meaningful. I have a feeling that nothing really defines me.”

jiGOOK

At the time of writing, jiGOOK is 27 years old, which makes them the oldest member of QI.X. They were born on Dec. 23, 1995, on Jeju Island, in South Korea. As a child jiGOOK was deeply invested in K-Pop music, before stopping listening to it altogether once their favorite group disbanded. Now as a K-Pop idol, jiGOOK takes the roles of QI.X’s lead vocalist and main rapper but shares an equal passion for photography, writing, and drag performance.

This member uses he/they pronouns, describing their identity as non-binary, but more specifically genderfluid, oscillating between feeling genderless and male from time to time. In the aforementioned interview with Ildaro, jiGOOK also shared that they are gray-pansexual.