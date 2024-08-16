RIIZE, which stands for RISE&REALIZE, is a seven-member K-pop boy group managed by SM Entertainment. Their debut kicked off on Sept. 4, 2023, with the release of their single album, Get A Guitar, which surpassed one million in sales within its first week.

The group comprises Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton. Here’s all you need to know about the members.

Shotaro

Osaki Shotaro is the main dancer and rapper in RIIZE. Born on Nov. 25, 2000, in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, he is 23 years old. Shotaro discovered his passion for dance at the tender age of five. He honed his skills as a student at EXPG Studio in Japan. After discovering the group NCT 127, Shotaro was inspired to pursue a career as a K-pop idol.

In November 2019, he auditioned online for SM Entertainment and was successfully recruited. Following six months of training, he debuted as part of NCT U in 2020. However, in 2023, it was announced that Shotaro would be departing from NCT to join a new group. On August 1, it was revealed that Shotaro would join RIIZE.

Eunseok

Song Eunseok was born in Seoul, South Korea, on March 19, 2001, and is 23 years old. He serves as the vocalist and visual of the group. Eunseok initially attended Gwangna High School but eventually dropped out. He was scouted on various occasions, including commuting to school, on the subway, and near his home.

However, he rejected the offers four times due to the recruiters not disclosing the company’s name. He was later cast on the streets by an SM casting director and accepted. Eunseok was officially unveiled as a member of RIIZE on July 2, 2022. Before his debut with RIIZE in 2023, he underwent five years of training.

Sungchan

Jung Sungchan was born on Sept. 13, 2001, in Seoul and is the rapper of the group. Sungchan is currently 22 years old, and attended Chungdam High School but later dropped out. He subsequently obtained his GED after passing the high school graduation exam.

Sungchan trained for six years before making his debut as a member of NCT U in 2020. However, like Shotaro, in 2023 it was announced that Sungchan would be leaving NCT to join a new group. On August 1, it was revealed that Sungchan would become a member of RIIZE.

Wonbin

The 22-year-old Park Wonbin was born on March 2, 2002, in Seoul, and grew up in Ulsan and studied at Ulsan Commercial High School. He majored in Commerce and Industry, while also participating in the track and field team. Although he later dropped out of school, Wonbin’s path took a turn when he was scouted via Instagram DM and subsequently joined SM Entertainment in 2019.

Following four years and six months of training, he debuted as a member of the group RIIZE. He is now the visual, dancer, and center of the group.



Seunghan

Hong Seunghan was born on Oct. 2, 2003, in Ilsan, South Korea, and is 20 years old. He is known as the dancer and vocalist of the group. In 2022, he graduated from Seoul Performing Arts High School with a major in Applied Music. During his third year of middle school, Seunghan received audition offers from various agencies and ultimately chose SM Entertainment.

Seunghan trained for two and a half years before joining RIIZE. In November 2023, it was announced that Seunghan would indefinitely suspend all group activities due to the surfacing of controversial pictures and videos from his past that had gone viral online.

Sohee

Lee Sohee was born on Nov. 21, 2003, in Gyeonggi, South Korea. He is 20 years old, and graduated from Siheung Neunggok High School, initially without a clear career path, but his interest in music blossomed during his first year.

Sohee discovered his talent for singing while he accompanied his younger sister to vocal classes at the People Practical Music Academy. Joining SM Entertainment in 2022, he trained for a year before debuting as a member of RIIZE. Sohee now holds a permanent position as an MC on M Countdown.

Anton

Anton Lee was born on March 21, 2004, in Boston, USA, and relocated to New Jersey at the age of 3. He is the son of Yoonsang, a renowned singer and producer in Korea, and actress Shim Hyejin. Anton attended Dwight-Englewood School but dropped out before graduating. He is the youngest member of the group and is currently 20 years old.

Anton later earned his GED after passing the high school graduation exam in 2023. He also began swimming lessons at age 5 and pursued competitive swimming for nearly a decade. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent closure of swimming facilities, he decided to transition to a career in music. With the support of his parents, Anton auditioned for SM Entertainment in 2021 and successfully joined as a trainee. After two years of training, he joined RIIZE.

