All SF9 members, ages, and birthdays

SF9 is a K-pop boy group under FNC Entertainment and the first dance group under the agency. The group is made up of nine members: Youngbin; Inseon; Zuho; Hwiyoung; Dawon; Jaeyoon; Taeyang; Rowoon; and Chani. SF9 made its debut in 2016 with the single album Feeling Sensation, which peaked at the sixth position on the Circle Album Chart. The group is widely known for not only their model-like visuals, but also for their captivating talents as idols. After a hiatus, SF9 made a comeback in January with the studio album The Piece OF9.

Let’s do a deep-dive into the lives of the individual members.

Youngbin

Kim Youngbin was born on Nov. 23 in 1993 and is a Sagittarius. He is 29 years old and is 178cm, or five foot, 10 inches tall. He is a rapper, dancer, actor, and leader of the group who began training to become an idol at the age of 20. He is the lead dancer and rapper of SF9 and was a former trainee at 1MILLION dance trainee. Youngbin attended Dong Seoul University but dropped out, before later enrolling at Soongsil Cyber University. In 2016, he made his acting debut in the drama Click Your Heart. He enlisted for his mandatory military service in March, 2022, and is expected to be discharged in September, 2023.

Inseong

Kim Inseong is the oldest member of the group. He was born on July 12 in 1993 and his zodiac sign is Cancer. He is 29 years old and is six foot tall. He is a singer, dancer, and actor, and the main vocalist of SF9. Inseong was a former SM Entertainment trainee and had trained there for a year before joining FNC Entertainment. In 2018, he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Communication from Kyung Hee University. He is currently attending Kyung Hee Cyber University Graduate School of Hotel Tourism. Inseong made his acting debut in the 2013 short film Looking for a Letter. He enlisted for his military service in March, 2022 and is expected to be discharged in September, 2023.

Zuho

Baek Jooho, also known as Zuho, was born on July 4 in 1996 and his zodiac sign is Cancer. He is 26 years old and is six foot, one inch tall. He is a singer, songwriter, rapper, and actor, and is the main rapper of SF9. Zuho was a trainee for six years before SF9’s debut and won the FNC Def School Audition in 2011. He owns a clothing brand named Celui Huru and his father is the CEO. Zuho is currently attending Soongsil Cyber University. He made his acting debut in the 2016 drama Click Your Heart. Although he is yet to make his solo debut, he has been featured by various artists including Kim Juna and Lee Hong Gi.

Hwiyoung

Kim Youngkyun, popularly known as Hwiyoung, was born on May 11 in 1999 and is a Taurus. He is 23 years old and is five foot, 11 inches tall. He is a rapper, songwriter, dancer, and actor. Hwiyoung joined FNC Entertainment in 2014 and was a trainee for two years before SF9’s debut. He graduated from Hanlim Multi Arts School and is currently attending Global Cyber University. In 2016, with a couple of his other bandmates, he made his acting debut with the drama Click Your Heart. He was a participant in the second season of High School Rapper in 2018.

Dawon

Lee Sanghyuk, known by his stage name Dawon, was born in Ilsan on July 24 in 1995 and is a Leo. He is 27 years old and is five foot, 10 inches tall. He is a singer and actor. Dawon graduated from Ilsan International Convention High School. He made his acting debut with the 2016 drama Click Your Heart and was also in the popular 2021 drama Doom at Your Service. He is the lead in AOA Cream’s music video for the song “I’m Jelly Baby.”

Jaeyoon

Lee Jaeyoon was born on Aug. 9 in 1994 and is a Leo. He is 28 years old and six feet tall. He is a singer, dancer, actor, and model. He received his A.A. degree in Applied Music from Dong Ah Institute of Media and Arts. Jaeyoon made his acting debut in 2016 with the drama Click Your Heart and later played a lead role in the 2021 web drama Love in Black Hole. Although he is yet to make an official solo debut, he has worked on various drama soundtracks.

Taeyang

Yoo Taeyang was born on Feb. 28 in 1997 and is a Pisces. He is 25 years old and is five foot, 11 inches tall. He is a singer and dancer. Taeyang graduated from Seoul Science High School and is currently attending Kyung Hee Cyber University. He was the third member added to the group and had the shortest training period among the members. In 2013, he participated in the Star Empire Auditions and also participated in the survival show Dance War in 2018.

Rowoon

Kim Seokwoo, also known as Rowoon, was born on Aug. 7 in 1996 and is a Leo. He is 26 years old and is six foot, three inches tall. He is a singer, actor, and model. He graduated from Kyunggi High School and is currently attending Kyung Hee Cyber University. He was a trainee for six years before SF9’s debut. Rowoon made his acting debut in 2016 with the drama Click Your Heart and has become popular for his roles in dramas like Extraordinary You, She Would Never Know, and Tomorrow.

Chani

Kang Chan Hee, also known as Chani, was born on Jan. 17 in 2000 and is a Capricorn. He is 23 years old and five foot, 10 inches tall. He is a singer, dancer, and actor. He graduated from the Seoul School of Performing Arts. Before he became an idol, he started out his career as a child actor and made his acting debut in 2009 with the drama Queen Seondeok. He has since then landed roles in popular films and dramas such as Familyhood, Sky Castle, and Under the Queen’s Umbrella.