All The Boyz members, confirmed

The Boyz emerged as a shining example of youthful exuberance in the ever-expanding K-pop scene.

The group debuted in 2017 with 12 members, infectious energy, and a discography that resonates with a global audience. The Boyz quickly made their way and cemented their position as a sensational group in the hearts of many. Sadly, two years after the group’s debut, member Hwall left the group due to health reasons. As fans find themselves drawn to The Boyz’s music, they’ll want to learn more about the group and its members.

Sangyeon

Lee Sangyeon, born on Nov. 4, 1996, is the main vocalist and leader of the group. His leadership skills and versatile talents make him a crucial figure in the group’s dynamics. Before joining Cre.Ker Entertainment, he was a trainee under MBK Entertainment. He was a trainee for six years before debuting as a member of The Boyz.

Jacob

Jacob Bae Junyoung was born on May 30, in 1997. Despite being born and raised in Toronto, Canada, Jacob was driven by his aspiration to become a singer to return to South Korea. He successfully auditioned and soon debuted as the lead vocalist and sub-leader of The Boyz. His unique background and vocal prowess contribute to the group’s diverse appeal.

Younghoon

Born on Aug. 8, 1997, Kim Younghoon is widely recognized for his captivating visuals and vocal ability. He is the sub-vocalist and visual of the group. He was scouted and the encounter led him to become a model and idol trainee until 2017 when he debuted as a member of The Boyz. He later ventured into acting in 2020, making his debut in the rom-com teen drama Love Revolution.

Hyunjae

Lee Jaehyun, popularly known as Hyunjae, was born on Sept. 13, 1997. He is the lead dancer, lead vocalist, and visual of the group. The multi-talented artist is known for his skills in singing, dancing, and acting. His charismatic stage presence adds flair to the group’s performances. Hyunjae made his debut as an actor in the 2021 web drama I Can See Your MBTI.

Juyeon

Born on Jan. 1, 1998, Lee Juyeon was scouted by a casting director during a family outing to a concert. He soon became a trainee and debuted as The Boyz’s main dancer, sub-vocalist, and visual. Beyond his impressive singing and dancing abilities, Juyeon is fluent in both English and Japanese, proving invaluable when connecting with The Boyz’s international fanbase.

Kevin

Kevin Moon, born on Feb. 23, 1998, is another Canadian member of the group. He was born in Gwangju, South Korea but relocated to Vancouver when he was four years old. At age thirteen, he returned to Korea and began his journey to become a K-pop idol. He made his debut as the main vocalist of the group. His charming personality and vocal abilities make him a beloved member.

New

Choi Chan Hee, known by the moniker New, was born on April 26, 1998. New is known and appreciated for his versatility as the main vocalist of the group. His energy and stage presence contribute to the group’s vibrant performances. Before becoming a trainee and making his idol debut, he part-timed at several restaurants.

Q

Born on Aug. 24, 1999, Ji Changmin, also known as Q, is the main dancer and sub-vocalist of the group. He is recognized for his dance skills and charisma. His unique style adds a distinctive touch to The Boyz’s performances. He was a trainee for three years and two months before the group’s debut. Q also participated in the 1theK dance survival show Dance War.

Ju Haknyeon

Born on March 9, 1999, Ju Haknyeon is a Korean-Chinese artist within the group. He participated in the survival show Produce 101 Season 2 and secured the 19th position. He officially debuted as The Boyz’s sub-vocalist, sub-rapper, and lead dancer. Furthermore, he advanced into the acting industry in 2022, making his debut in the horror film Seoul Goedam.

Sunwoo

Kim Sunwoo was born on April 12, 2000, and is the main rapper and sub-vocalist of the group. His contributions to the group’s rap line enhance the overall musical experience. Before becoming an idol trainee, he was a soccer player. During his time as a trainee, he was a contestant in the 2017 survival competition High School Rapper.

Eric

Born Son Youngjae, Eric is the lead dancer, lead rapper, sub-vocalist, and youngest member of the group. Despite being born in South Korea, he spent his formative years in Los Angeles, California. In 2022, it was announced that Eric would be taking a hiatus from the group due to health concerns. He returned six months later to join group promotions.

Hwall

Hur Hyunjun, previously known by the stage name Hwall, was a member of The Boyz. In 2019, it was announced that Hwall would be departing the group due to an ankle injury. A year later, it was revealed that he had established the label Dia Note. Taking on the stage name Hyunjun Hur, he made his solo debut with the single “Baragi.”