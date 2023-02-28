All the K-pop comebacks set to grace March 2023
Over the years, the K-pop community got used to a never-ending stream of content. No matter if their favorite artist is taking a break or complying with mandatory military service, there is always another idol or group providing new music. Due to the ever-growing popularity of K-pop globally, new artists are always debuting, contributing to this already huge industry’s numbers.
While not all folks who like K-pop have to necessarily enjoy every idol’s music, it certainly is useful to have so many options to choose from. Whenever you feel like listening to something new, you can take your pick from the handful of comebacks about to take place in the next few days — without a doubt, there will always be some. This means that every month, K-pop fans are blessed with new music from a wide variety of artists, and March will be no different.
Throughout the month, there will be releases from some of the most well-known idols in the industry, including BTS’ JIMIN and j-hope, as well as group comebacks from TWICE, ATEEZ, and (G)I-DLE. Because we don’t want you to miss out on anything, here is a complete list of all the confirmed K-pop releases scheduled for March 2023.
The full March comebacks schedule
- March 1
- Hidden Day — single “I Miss You”
- March 2
- OnlyOneOf — fifth mini album, seOul cOllectiOn
- ALICE’S SOHEE — single “YOYO (Feat. XINSAYNE)”
- Kwon Jin Ah — EP The Flag
- March 3
- March 6
- SHINEE‘s ONEW — first full-length album, Circle
- qman — single “Myosotis”
- CRAVITY — fifth mini album, MASTER: PIECE
- March 7
- YUJU — second mini album, O
- Cherry Bullet — third mini album, Cherry Dash
- March 8
- LA POEM — second mini album, The Alchemist
- March 9
- (G)I-DLE’s MINNIE x Anne-Marie — single “Expectations”
- KARA’s NICOLE — second digital single album, Mysterious
- March 10
- TAN — album ESSEGE
- TWICE — 12th mini album, READY TO BE
- PIXY — fourth mini album, CHOSEN KARMA
- March 11
- I1IT — untitled second single album
- March 13
- March 15
- Kep1er — second Japanese single album, FLY-BY
- DRIPPIN — second Japanese single album, Hello Goodbye
- March 17
- BTS’ JIMIN — album pre-release single, “Set Me Free Pt. 2”
- March 20
- NMIXX — first EP, expérgo
- March 22
- ATEEZ — second Japanese single album, Limitless
- PURPLE KISS — debut Japanese mini album, Dear Violet
- VERIVERY — second Japanese single album, Tap Tap
- March 23
- KINGDOM — album History of Kingdom: Part VI Mujin
- March 24
- BTS’ JIMIN — first solo album, FACE
- March 28
With so many comebacks, K-pop fans will have a hard time finding time to sleep this March. They likely won’t complain, though.