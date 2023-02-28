All the K-pop comebacks set to grace March 2023

Over the years, the K-pop community got used to a never-ending stream of content. No matter if their favorite artist is taking a break or complying with mandatory military service, there is always another idol or group providing new music. Due to the ever-growing popularity of K-pop globally, new artists are always debuting, contributing to this already huge industry’s numbers.

While not all folks who like K-pop have to necessarily enjoy every idol’s music, it certainly is useful to have so many options to choose from. Whenever you feel like listening to something new, you can take your pick from the handful of comebacks about to take place in the next few days — without a doubt, there will always be some. This means that every month, K-pop fans are blessed with new music from a wide variety of artists, and March will be no different.

Throughout the month, there will be releases from some of the most well-known idols in the industry, including BTS’ JIMIN and j-hope, as well as group comebacks from TWICE, ATEEZ, and (G)I-DLE. Because we don’t want you to miss out on anything, here is a complete list of all the confirmed K-pop releases scheduled for March 2023.

The full March comebacks schedule

Image via BIGHIT Entertainment

March 1 Hidden Day — single “I Miss You”

March 2 OnlyOneOf — fifth mini album, seOul cOllectiOn ALICE’S SOHEE — single “YOYO (Feat. XINSAYNE)” Kwon Jin Ah — EP The Flag

March 3 Eric Nam — album There and Back Again (Reimagined) with docskim BTS‘ j-hope — single “on the street”

March 6 SHINEE‘s ONEW — first full-length album, Circle qman — single “Myosotis” CRAVITY — fifth mini album, MASTER: PIECE

March 7 YUJU — second mini album, O Cherry Bullet — third mini album, Cherry Dash

March 8 LA POEM — second mini album, The Alchemist

March 9 (G)I-DLE’s MINNIE x Anne-Marie — single “Expectations” KARA’s NICOLE — second digital single album, Mysterious

March 10 TAN — album ESSEGE TWICE — 12th mini album, READY TO BE PIXY — fourth mini album, CHOSEN KARMA

March 11 I1IT — untitled second single album

March 13 EXO’s KAI — third mini album, Rover

March 15 Kep1er — second Japanese single album, FLY-BY DRIPPIN — second Japanese single album, Hello Goodbye

March 17 BTS’ JIMIN — album pre-release single, “Set Me Free Pt. 2”

March 20 NMIXX — first EP, expérgo

March 22 ATEEZ — second Japanese single album, Limitless PURPLE KISS — debut Japanese mini album, Dear Violet VERIVERY — second Japanese single album, Tap Tap

March 23 KINGDOM — album History of Kingdom: Part VI Mujin

March 24 BTS’ JIMIN — first solo album, FACE

March 28 GOT7’s BamBam — first full-length album, Sour & Sweet



With so many comebacks, K-pop fans will have a hard time finding time to sleep this March. They likely won’t complain, though.