All TXT members, names, ages, heights, and more

Tomorrow X Together, popularly known as TXT, is a five-member K-pop boy group that debuted under HYBE (Big Hit) Labels on March 9, 2019. The members: Yeonjun, Soobin, HueningKai, Taehyun, and Beomgyu burst onto the scene with the mini-album The Dream Chapter: Star, and its lead single, “Crown” topped many charts and earned them the Rookie of the Year Award at The Golden Disc Awards, one of Korea’s biggest music award shows.

As a fourth-generation K-pop group, TXT is widely recognized by fans for their mix of genres, ranging from alternative R&B to pop-punk music. They were introduced to the world with individual introduction videos a week before their debut, and as their international recognition continues to skyrocket, many are increasingly showing interest in the group. Here are some personal facts about the five insanely talented members.

Yeonjun

Choi Yeonjun was born on September 13, 1999, and is the oldest member of the group at 22 years old. The singer, rapper, dancer, songwriter, composer, and model is 182.5cm (five foot, 11.5 inches) tall. He was born in Seongbuk District, Seoul, and lived in San Jose, California, for two years with his family. Yeonjun graduated from Korean Arts High School and is currently in the Broadcasting and Entertainment department at the Global Cyber University. Yeonjun was a trainee at Cube Entertainment before he passed an idol audition at Big Hit Entertainment. He trained for five years at Big Hit (2014-2019) before his debut. Dubbed worldwide as the fourth generation’s “IT boy”, Yeonjun has already achieved a lot of worldwide attention for his many talents.

Soobin

Choi Soobin was born on December 5, 2000, and is 187cm (six foot, one inch) tall. The 21-year-old is a singer, dancer, and leader of the group. His interest in music and becoming a singer began when he was in middle school. He dropped out of high school and earned his GED in order to focus more on his training. Determined to join Big Hit Entertainment, Soobin recorded a video with his phone and emailed it to the company as his audition. Although he botched the in-person audition, he was still given a chance and became a trainee. Soobin trained for three years, from 2016 till 2019 before his debut.

Beomgyu

Choi Beomgyu was born on March 13, 2001, and is 21 years old. He is 180cm (five foot, 11 inches) tall, and is a singer, dancer, and rapper. The Daegu native was cast off the streets by a Big Hit casting director, but was unable to go for auditions in Seoul due to his school exams. The director later visited Daegu specifically for his audition, in which he played the guitar and passed. Beomgyu graduated from the Practical Dance Department of Hanlim Multi Art School and was a trainee for two years, from 2017 till 2019 before his debut.

Taehyun

Kang Taehyun was born on February 5, 2002 and is 20 years old. He is 177cm (five foot, 10 inches) tall. He is a singer, dancer, and rapper. Taehyun started out as a child model, scoring several casting offers from major companies as he grew older. He finally accepted the offer from Big Hit Entertainment and passed the auditions. On his entrance ceremony day into Hanlim Arts School, he was scouted by 20 different entertainment companies. He graduated from the Applied Music department of Hanlim Art School in 2021. He was a trainee for three years between 2016 and 2019, before his debut.

Hueningkai

Kai Kamal Huening was born on August 14, 2002. He’s the youngest member of the group at 19 years old, and is 186cm (six foot, one inch) tall. He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and was raised in South Korea. He is a singer, songwriter, dancer, and producer. Heuningkai and his older sister had auditioned as a sibling duo at many entertainment companies, but were unsuccessful. He was later scouted by Big Hit Entertainment and passed the auditions. Hueningkai attended Lila Art High School and then transferred to Hanlim Arts School where he graduated. He was a trainee for two years and six months between 2016 and 2019, before his debut.