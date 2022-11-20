All VAV members’ ages and birthdays

Very Awesome Voice, popularly known as VAV, is a seven-member K-pop boy group created and managed by Ateam Entertainment. The group made its debut in 2015 with the EP Under the Moonlight. Originally a 10-member group, VAV consisted of members: St. Van, Jacob, Ayno, Baron, Ace, Lou, Ziu, Xiao, Zehan, and Gyeoul, but the latter three members left the group a few months after their debut.

At the 7th Thailand Daradaily Awards, VAV won the Best Performance Award and at the 2019 Mubeat Awards, they won the Best Special Stage Award for the song “Poison.” Here are the seven members of the popular K-pop boy group.

St. Van

Lee Geumhyuk, known professionally by his stage name St. Van, was born on Dec. 22, 1991 and is 31 years old. He stands at 182cm (six feet) tall. He is a singer, songwriter, producer, and leader of the group. Although born in South Korea, St. Van lived in China for over 13 years, and after moving back to Korea, he studied Japanese cuisine in hopes of becoming a chef, but his passion for music led him to audition to join Ateam Entertainment. Although he is of age for mandatory military enlistment, he will not be enlisting due to his dual citizenship.

Jacob

Zhang Peng, popularly known by his stage name Jacob, was born on Sept. 7, 1996. The 26-year-old stands at 184cm (six feet, one inch) tall, and is a singer, rapper, and actor. In 2017, he made his film debut with a leading role in the Chinese movie A Dreamer on the Catwalk. Jacob was featured on former VAV member Xiao’s song “Trouble” and made his solo debut in 2018 with the Chinese single “Love Night.” Jacob will not be enlisting due to his Chinese nationality.

Baron

Choi Choonghyup — also known as Baron — was born on April 19, 1992 and is 30 years old. He is 180cm (five feet, 11 inches) tall and is a singer and dancer. Baron was interested in performing from a young age, so he learned how to dance and joined a dance team before deciding he wanted to be a singer. Due to his love for food, Baron studied to become an executive chef. In 2020, he enlisted for his mandatory military service and was discharged earlier this year.

Ayno

Noh Yoonho — also known as Ayno — was born on May 1, 1996 and is 26 years old. He stands at 183cm (six feet) tall and is a singer, songwriter, and rapper. Ayno was a former trainee under Starship Entertainment and Happy Face Entertainment before joining Ateam Entertainment and becoming an official member of VAV in 2017. In 2020, Ayno released the song “Not Okay” under his birth name. He also participated as a contestant in the survival show Wild Idol but was eliminated in the last episode.

Ace

Jang Wooyoung — known by his stage name Ace — was born on Aug. 28, 1992. He is 30 years old and stands at 176cm (five feet, nine inches) tall. He is a singer and songwriter. Ace has become popular for the several song covers he has put out on the group’s official YouTube channel. He had an idol training period of seven years before he made his debut as a member of VAV. Ace enlisted for his mandatory military service in May 2020 and was discharged in November 2022.

Lou

Kim Hosung — popularly known as Lou — was born on Dec. 21, 1996. He is 25 years old and stands at 187cm (six feet, two inches) tall. He is a singer, songwriter, and main rapper of the group. Lou joined Ateam Entertainment and debuted as a member of VAV in 2017. In 2018, he made an appearance in the web drama Lemon Car Video. Lou enlisted in the military in July 2021, and is expected to be discharged in early 2023.

Ziu

Park Heejun — known by the stage name Ziu — was born on June 16, 1997. The 25-year-old is the youngest member of the group, and is 186cm (six feet, one inch) tall. He is a singer and dancer. After graduating from Shindorim High School, he attended Dong-ah Institute of Media and Arts. He was a trainee under Woollim entertainment before joining Ateam Entertainment and VAV in 2017. Ziu enlisted in the military in 2021 and is expected to be discharged in early 2023.