All Vixx Members, Ages, and Birthdays

Vixx is one of the most popular K-pop bands currently active. Known for their theatrical performances and high-concept approach to the genre, they have wowed fans all over the globe with their albums and concert tours. But who is in Vixx, and how old is each member?

What is Vixx?

Vixx was formed by Jellyfish Entertainment via the 2012 reality show MyDOL. The band’s members are the show’s top six finalists. All of whom were voted for by the show’s viewers.

The name Vixx stands for Voice, Visual, Value In Excelsis, an attempt to sum up the band’s core values. The group debuted with the single “Super Hero,” which launched in May 2012. In 2013 the band released their first album, Voodoo, and this album topped the Gaon Music Chart weekly album chart.

Since this, the band has gone from strength to strength, releasing three Korean studio albums and two Japanese ones. The band has received many awards, including Disc Bonsang Awards at the 2015 and 2017 Golden Disc Awards. They’ve also won four honors at the Seoul Music Awards and were nominated twice for “Best Korean Act” at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Who are the members of Vixx, and how old are they?

N

Born: June 30, 1990. Age: 32

N takes on many roles within Vixx. He is the band’s Leader, the main dancer, the lead vocalist, and the center. Outside of Vixx, N has appeared in many TV dramas, including 2021’s Bad and Crazy.

Ken

Born: April 6, 1992. Age: 30

Ken is the band’s Main vocalist. Outside of Vixx, he has released several solo singles. As well as a solo album called Greeting.

Leo

Born: November 10, 1990. Age: 31

Leo is the band’s Main vocalist. Outside of Vixx, he has released three solo EPs and several singles. Leo was also part of Vixx’s subunit VIXX LR.

Ravi

Born: February 15, 1993. Age: 29

Ravi is Vixx’s Main rapper, lead dancer, vocalist, and part of the VIXX LR subunit. He’s released several solo albums, the most recent of which, Dessert Tape, came out in 2022.

Hyuk

Born: July 5, 1995. Age: 27

Hyuk is the band’s Main dancer, vocalist, and maknae. Hyuk has released some solo singles and albums and has moved into acting, playing main roles in 2021’s Croissant and 2018’s Happy Together.

Hongbin

Born: September 29, 1993. Age 28

Hongbin left Vixx in August 2020. However, while he was a member of the band, he was the lead rapper, vocalist, visual, and face of the group. Since he retired from Vixx, Hongbin has become a Twitch streamer.