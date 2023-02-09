All Wanna One members, ages, and birthdays

Wanna One was a short-lived 11-member K-pop boy group that debuted as a project group in 2017 under YMC Entertainment and CJ E&M Entertainment. The group was formed through the idol survival competition Produce 101 in its season 2, and consisted of members: Park Jisung, Hwang Minhyun, Ha Sungwoon, Park Jihoon, Ong Seongwu, Kang Daniel, Lai Kuanlin, Kim Jaehwan, Park Woojin, Bae Jinyoung, and Lee Daehwi. Wanna One made their debut with the EP 1 X 1=1 (To Be One), and the title song “Energetic” won the group several notable awards.



After their contracts expired in December 2018, the members stayed together for one last concert in 2019 before officially disbanding. They reunited for a brief moment between 2021 and 2022. Here are all the members of Wanna One.

Yoon Jisung

Yoon Jisung was born on March 8, 1991 and is 31 years old. He stands at 175cm (five feet, nine inches) tall. He is a singer and actor and was the leader of the group during its run. In Feb, 2019, he made his solo debut with the single ”In the Rain”. He made his debut on stage that same year with the musical production The Days. Jisung enlisted for his mandatory military service in May 2019 and was discharged in Dec. 2020.

Hwang Minhyun

Hwang Minhun was born on Aug. 9, 1995. The 27 year old stands at 181cm (five feet, 11 inches) tall. He is a singer and actor currently under Pledis Entertainment. Minhyun was a member of the boy group Nu’est which debuted in 2012 and was active until 2022. In 2016, he made his acting debut in the Japanese movie Their Distance and since then, has appeared in several hit Korean dramas such as Live On, and the hit series Alchemy of Souls.

Ha Sungwoon

Ha Sungwoon was born on March 22, 1994. The 28 year old stands at 167cm (five feet, six inches) tall. He is a singer, songwriter, and former member of the boy group Hotshot. In 2019, he made his solo debut with the EP My Moment and the pre-released track “Don’t Forget” featuring former Wanna One member Park Jihoon. In Oct. 2022, he enlisted for his mandatory military service and is expected to be discharged in April 2024.

Park Jihoon

Park Jihoon was born on May 29, 1999 and is 23 years old. He stands at 173cm (five feet, eight inches) tall. He is a singer, dancer, and actor. He made his acting debut in 2006 with the legendary drama Jumong and has since been in various popular dramas such as Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, and Weak Hero: Class 1. Jihoon made his solo debut in 2019 with the EP O’Clock and the lead single “L.O.V.E”.

Ong Seongwu

Ong Seongwu was born on Aug. 19, 1995. He is 27 years old and stands at 179cm (five feet, 11 inches) tall. He is a singer and actor under Fantagio Entertainment. Seongwu made his acting debut in the 2019 TV series At Eighteen and has been in other dramas and films such as Life is Beautiful and More than Friends. He made his solo debut in 2020 with the EP LAYERS, and has also written and composed soundtracks for many dramas.

Kang Daniel

Kang Daniel was born on Dec. 10, 1996. He is 26 years old and stands at 181.5cm (six feet) tall. He is a singer, songwriter, actor, and has also made a name for himself as a well-known businessman. In 2019, he terminated his contract with LM Entertainment and set up a one-man agency for himself called KONNECT Entertainment. Daniel made his solo debut in 2019 with the EP Color on Me, and in 2022, made his acting debut in the original web series Rookie Cops, which is available to stream on Star via Disney Plus.

Lai Kuanlin

Lai Kuanlin was born on Sept. 23, 2001. The youngest member of the group, Kuanlin is 22 years old and is also the tallest, standing at 183cm (six feet tall). He is a Taiwanese rapper, singer, and actor. He was recruited as a Cube Entertainment trainee after passing the 2016 Cube Star World Audition in Taipei. He debuted as part of the duo Wooseok x Kuanlin alongside K-pop group Pentagon’s Wooseok. Kuanlin made his acting debut in the 2019 TV series A Little Thing Called First Love.

Kim Jaehwan

Kim Jaehwan was born on May 27, 1996. He is 26 years old and stands at 175cm (five feet, nine inches) tall. He is a singer and songwriter under Swing Entertainment. Jaehwan was previously a contestant in the second season of Korea’s Got Talent, making it to the semi-finals. He made his solo debut in 2019 with the EP Another, and has since released four EPs and made several soundtrack appearances.

Park Woojin

Park Woojin was born on Nov. 2, 1999. The 23-year old stands at 178cm (five feet, 10 inches) tall. He is a singer, songwriter, and rapper under BrandNew Music. He was a trainee under JYP entertainment before participating in the second season of Produce 101. In 2019, Woojin debuted as a member of the boy group AB6IX.

Bae Jinyoung

Bae Jinyoung was born on May 10, 2000. He is 22 years old and is 178cm (five feet, 10 inches) tall. He is a singer and songwriter under C9 Entertainment. He made his solo debut in 2019 with the single album Hard to Say Goodbye. In June of that same year, Jinyoung debuted as a member of the boy group CIX. He made his acting debut in the 2021 web series User Not Found.

Lee Daehwi

Lee Daehwi was born on Jan. 29, 2000. He is 23 years old and is 172cm (five feet, eight inches) tall. He is a singer, songwriter, producer, and TV personality. He was a former JYP Entertainment trainee and signed to BrandNew Music after leaving JYP. In 2019, he debuted as a member of the boy group AB6IX.