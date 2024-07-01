All ZeroBaseOne members, ages, and more

ZEROBASEONE, also known as ZB1, is the nine-member K-pop group that emerged from the Mnet show Boys Planet. Managed by WakeOne Entertainment, the group debuted on July 10, 2023, with their first mini album, YOUTH IN THE SHADE.

Recommended Videos

They have released two more mini albums since then: MELTING POINT in Nov. 2023 and You Had Me at HELLO in May, 2024. ZB1 also made their Japanese debut in 2024 with the single “YURA YURA” and Japanese versions of their songs “In Bloom” and “CRUSH.” As their popularity continues to grow, the individual members of ZB1 are sure to win over more hearts soon enough.

Sung Han Bin

Sung Han Bin, or just Han Bin, was born on June 13, 2001, and is 23 years old. He is the leader and main dancer of ZEROBASEONE, and also serves as a visual. Han Bin is Korean and is fluent in both Korean and Chinese. He worked as a dancer and was a trainee at Cube Entertainment before joining Boys Planet. Han Bin a

So worked as a backup dancer and performed with BTS for their performance of “Dionysus” at the 2019 Melon Music Awards. Han Bin has two tattoos.

Kim Ji Woong

Born on Dec. 14, 1998, Ji Woong is 25 years old and is the oldest member of the group. Before taking part in Boys Planet and joining ZEROBASEONE, he was a member of the group IXN and had the stage name Jinam. He is a visual and vocalist for ZEROBASEONE but also has some acting credits. He also makes art and launched an online platform called Panic Rose in 2021 to sell his art and interact with fans.

Zhang Hao

Zhang Hao is a Chinese member of ZEROBASEONE, and the group’s main vocalist and center. He was born on July 25, 2000 and is 23 years old. His Korean name is Jang Ha Neul. Hao is fluent in Chinese, Korean, and English, and was a trainee for over a year before taking part in Boys Planet. He is also a multi-instrumentalist and can play the piano, violin, and cello.

Seok Matthew

Born on May 28, 2002, Seok Matthew is 22 years old and was born and raised in Canada. He is fluent in English, French, and Korean, and his Korean name is Seok Woo Hyun. Matthew was a trainee at HYBE Japan for a year and a half and was meant to debut under them but eventually got cut. This led him to participate in Boys Planet and subsequently emerge as one of the finalists to join ZEROBASEONE. Matthew has two tattoos.

Kim Tae Rae

Another main vocalist of ZEROBASEONE is Kim Tae Rae, also known as Tae Rae. He was born on July 14, 2002 and is 21 years old. He was a trainee for two years before joining Boys Planet and ZEROBASEONE, and has an exceptional voice. Tae Rae is known for adding melodies and chords to songs which he often improvises, never failing to impress fans. He also knows how to play the guitar.

Ricky

Shen Quanrui, also known as Ricky, is another Chinese member of ZEROBASEONE. He was born on May 20, 2004 and is 20 years old. Ricky was born and raised in Shanghai, but lived in California for a few years when he was younger. He speaks English, Chinese, and Korean, and was a trainee for over two years before Boys Planet. He is very athletic and has the word “role model” tattooed on his neck.

Kim Gyu Vin

Kim Gyu Vin is one of the visuals of ZEROBASEONE. He was born on Aug. 30, 2004 and is 19 years old. He is still learning English and was a trainee for three years before Boys Planet. He is also very athletic and plays soccer, hockey, basketball, and more. He’s the tallest member of the group and also contributes vocals to ZEROBASEONE songs.

Park Gun Wook

Park Gun Wook is the triple threat of ZEROBASEONE, as he is a vocalist, rapper, and dancer. He was born on Jan. 10, 2005 and is 19 years old. He speaks both English and Korean and was a trainee for over two years. He has a very extroverted and strong-willed personality, and was on the debate and soccer teams when he was in school. He is also known for his high-pitched voice that stands out in ZEROBASEONE songs.

Han Yu Jin

Han Yu Jin is the maknae of ZEROBASEONE. He was born on March 20, 2007, and is 17 years old. Despite his young age, he was a trainee for two years and is a talented vocalist and dancer. He looks up to his hyungs and is also very knowledgeable about motor systems and engines.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy