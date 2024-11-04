Anyway, here’s Coldplay’s Chris Martin falling through a trap door mid-concert

Coldplay have been around for nearly thirty years at this point (all thanks to Michael J. Fox) – but it nearly came to an end in Melbourne this week as lead singer Chris Martin fell through a trap door on stage in the middle of their set.

Look, I’m not the biggest fan of Coldplay either, but we can’t just throw Chris Martin in a hole, the man’s music has brought joy to millions! In all seriousness though, it was clearly an accident, although it was a bit of a rough fall — I hope someone was there to *fix him* — yeah, I’ll see myself out now.

The band is currently on a massive world tour — the World of Spheres tour has been going on since 2022 and has seen Coldplay perform in huge stadiums all over the place. However, Chris and the rest of the band might be a little hesitant to return to the Marvel stadium in Melbourne after the 47-year-old almost had a serious accident. In a viral video making the rounds on social media, Martin can be seen seemingly addressing the crowd. Speaking into the mic he walks backwards as he talks on the stage before backing a little too far and falling into a trap door on the stage.

Chris Martin of Coldplay falls through stage trap door at Melbourne concert. pic.twitter.com/xLUZpdpzmq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 4, 2024

The audible gasps from everyone in the stadium can be heard loud and clear, but luckily Chris seemed okay, getting back up and on stage in a matter of seconds. He’s not too phased, literally taking it all in his stride as he ascends back up. He can also be heard saying, “That’s uh, not planned,” he also thanks an unseen individual down the hole who was able to catch the singer before clarifying, “I did not know that hole was there.”

This isn’t the first incident like this in Melbourne

Oddly enough, this is the second time something like this has happened in Melbourne within the last month alone. A few weeks ago, while on the Australian leg of her Guts World Tour, singer Olivia Rodrigo also fell down a trap door on stage — she, too, was able to get back up and carry on pretty fast. Fans pointed out the odd coincidence in response to Chris Martin’s recent fall.

It's crazy to think that this is the second time in recent weeks that a major artist has fallen through a stage hole in Melbourne – Olivia Rodrigo had a similar mishap just a few weeks ago. — Fakiha (@acha_yaaar_acha) November 4, 2024

Is Chris Martin copying Olivia Rodrigo?

He wants to be Olivia sooo bad — Deys (fan account) (@DeysIsBack) November 4, 2024

Luckily neither of the singers were seriously hurt by the evil trap doors but you have to admit, it is kind of weird that two musicians should both fall victim to holes on stage within the space of a month. What’s going on? Is some lousy hitman trying to take out some of the biggest musicians in the world by staging accidents? No, obviously not. But still, it’s got fans wondering if Melbourne is cursed — of course it is, have you seen the size of the spiders there?

