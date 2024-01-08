Are Taylor Swift’s parents married?

Part of the reason Taylor Swift‘s music resonates with so many people is the variety of stories and people she draws from to write her stories.

One of those muses in her family. She has written and produced a number of songs about her relationship with her mother and father, and even her brother. Some of those hits include “Soon You’ll Get Better,” “The Best Day,” and “Christmas Tree Farm.”

“Soon You’ll Better” on her album Lover was inspired by her mother’s cancer diagnosis, and “The Best Day” and “Christmas Tree Farm” tell the story of happy memories that she has with her family as a child.

Swift’s parents not only show up in her music but are constantly present at her concerts, in her numerous documentaries, and even at her boyfriend’s football games. According to The List, Andrea and Scott Swift were a united front when it came to helping Taylor start her music career. They created a MySpace page for the young star, helped her book gigs, and even moved their family to Nashville to help her get even more exposure.

Unfortunately, it appears that the sacrifices the couple made for their daughter put a bit of a strain on their relationship, causing them to divorce around the same time that Taylor Swift’s album Fearless came out.

According to The Things, Swift’s song “Mine” on her third studio album Speak Now is actually about how her parents’ separation and eventual divorce affected her and her brother Austin, with lines like “You say we’ll never make my parents’ mistakes.” Swift even seemed to cope with her parents’ divorce through songwriting, as a songwriter is inclined to do, creating music that reminisced on her childhood memories with her family, focusing on the positive aspects of her upbringing.

Despite their divorce, the former couple seems to be on good terms. They show up for Swift everywhere they can and are often spotted together at her concerts, taking pictures and screaming their lungs out in support of their superstar daughter. As they do so, the Swifties also welcome Andrea and Scott with open arms anytime they make their rare public appearances.

Taylor’s parents and brother, who rarely makes public appearances, even got together as a family to support Swift’s beau Travis Kelce in a Kansas City Chiefs game on Christmas Day. They’ve never spoken publicly about their divorce but it’s clear that whatever differences they have are put aside when it comes to supporting their kids.