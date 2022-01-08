‘Batman Forever’ star features heavily on The Weeknd’s new album

On Jan.8, film-loving pop star The Weeknd released a new album called Dawn FM. The cover features him drastically transformed by prosthetics and makeup into an elderly man at the end of his life. Dawn FM moves away from some of the heavy hedonism of the star’s previous work and leans into 80s inspired cinematic pop. The album has gotten widespread acclaim, with Kate Solomon at i saying it has “that perfect marriage of music, narrative and emotion” and Will Dukes at Rolling Stone calling it “a refreshingly light and accessible listen”.

Of course, a cinematic album needed a cinematic star to take the reins when it came to the narration, so Abel Tesfaye chose fellow Canadian Jim Carrey to narrate the project. The iconic star used his unique vocal tone to guide the listener through the purgatorial tracks, taking the role of the soothing host of the fictional Dawn FM radio show that the album is structured around.

There was a time in the 90s/early 2000s where you couldn’t go to the cinema without seeing Jim Carrey in one film or another, whether it was Dumb and Dumber or How the Grinch Stole Christmas. In recent years Carrey’s appearances have been much rarer, with his biggest recent film being his appearance in Sonic The Hedgehog (2020). Given how we get to see him less now, it was great to hear the comedy veteran’s dulcet tones on this album.

Dawn FM is available wherever music is streamed/sold and you can next see Jim Carrey in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on April.1 2022.