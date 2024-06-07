The Best Olivia Rodrigo Merch For 2024: Our 15 Favorite Items

Taking the world by storm at just 21 years old, Olivia Rodrigo is undoubtedly paving the way for the next generation of pop princesses, following in the footsteps of the greats that came before her: Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Lorde and more.

With individuals of all ages attending her SOUR Tour in 2022 and her GUTS World Tour in 2024 — in support of her first and second studio albums, respectively — the “Drivers License” singer has developed fans that are all across the board, with different hobbies, interests, likes and dislikes and more.

Because of this, there is just soooo much Olivia Rodrigo merch out there, from clothing to jewelry to room decor and beyond. If you are looking for the perfect piece for either yourself or a fellow fan, fortunately we got you covered with 15 of the best items you can find online at Amazon, Walmart and Hot Topic. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Image via Amazon

Originating at Taylor Swift’s critically-acclaimed Eras Tour, trading bracelets donned with song titles, song lyrics, silly quotes and more has become a common activity for avid concertgoers. If you are not crafty and still want to participate in the fun, you can snag a pack of 10 Olivia Rodrigo friendship bracelets via Amazon, featuring the following words inspired by both of her studio albums, SOUR and GUTS: “OR,” “Lacy,” “Traitor,” “GUTS,” “SOUR,” “Deja Vu,” “Vampire,” “Logical,” “Good 4 U” and “Drivers License.”

You can purchase this product for $9.99 via Amazon HERE.

Image via Amazon

Bracelets aren’t your thing? Fortunately, you can rock some Olivia Rodrigo rings instead, inspired by the ones worn on the cover of her sophomore album, GUTS, and also available via Amazon. As a gold girl, I am still waiting for these ravishing rings to come in gold, but they are still stunning nonetheless.

You can purchase this product for $2.59 via Amazon HERE.

Image via Amazon

Don’t like bracelets or rings? Fine, try these GUTS butterfly earrings from Amazon on for size.

You can purchase this product for $5.99 via Amazon HERE.

Image via Amazon

If you are more of a SOUR girl like myself, luckily these butterfly earrings from Amazon come in a similar SOUR-inspired style. They are equally as exceptional as the previous piece!

You can purchase this product for $4.99 via Amazon HERE.

Image via Amazon

If you are a frequent concertgoer, you likely have a collection of clear purses hanging in your closet, bringing one into the venue show after show after show. If you have plans to see Olivia Rodrigo anytime soon, what would be better than an Olivia Rodrigo-themed clear purse, available via Amazon?

You can purchase this product for $13.99 via Amazon HERE.

Image via Amazon

With a pack of 50 Olivia Rodrigo stickers, you can have a piece of the talented singer/songwriter anywhere you go. With stickers inspired by SOUR, GUTS and even Olivia Rodrigo herself, you can embellish your laptop, notebook, water bottle and beyond with these Amazon stickers, making for the perfect gift for any passionate fan.

You can purchase this product for $7.78 via Amazon HERE.

Image via Amazon

If you are decorating your bedroom (or even your college dorm), chances are you will want to have some flair that reminds you of your favorite artist, in this case Olivia Rodrigo. Available via Amazon, you can purchase a six-pack of posters to spice up a seemingly ordinary room, featuring three posters inspired by GUTS, two posters inspired by SOUR and one poster inspired by her smash hit “Vampire.”

You can purchase this product for $15.99 via Amazon HERE.

Image via Amazon

Speaking of decorating your bedroom (or your college dorm, once again), a tapestry is always a great idea to take over an empty wall. Luckily, you can purchase an Olivia Rodrigo-inspired American flag via Amazon, featuring the “Bad Idea Right?” singer front and center. How patriotic!

You can purchase this product for $12.99 via Amazon HERE.

Image via Walmart

The description of Walmart’s Olivia Rodrigo: The Ultimate Fan Book speaks for itself, proving to be the perfect gift for any Olivia Rodrigo lover:

“Through lively text and dozens of gorgeous photographs, this fan book follows the rise of Olivia, from High School Musical to her acclaimed album SOUR, and highlights how she’s only just getting started. Filled with quotes from Olivia and her closest collaborators — discussing fame, fashion, fans and more — as well as tons of stunning snaps from the red carpet to stadium stages, Olivia Rodrigo: The Ultimate Fan Book takes you onstage, in the studio and behind the scenes with one of the brightest stars on the planet.”

You can purchase this product for $9.39 via Walmart HERE.

Image via Hot Topic

Moving onto clothes, with GUTS lounge shorts available via Hot Topic, you can keep the “Get Him Back!” singer close to you at all hours of the day, even through the evening. Featuring the iconic GUTS butterfly logo and coming in Olivia Rodrigo’s signature purple hue, these shorts are seriously as cute as can be!

You can purchase this product for $17.94 to $20.34 via Hot Topic HERE.

Image via Hot Topic

If tee shirts are more your thing, this one from Hot Topic is truly perfection, featuring a sketch of the California native in a bold red color. It is sure to make a statement wherever you go, proving you to be the ultimate Olivia Rodrigo fan.

You can purchase this product for $14.94 to $17.34 via Hot Topic HERE.

Image via Hot Topic

If you attended the GUTS tour and opted out of the oh-so long merch lines, we do not blame you whatsoever! If you are still wanting a tee shirt to commemorate the super special night, try this one from Hot Topic on for size.

You can purchase this product for $17.43 to $20.23 via Hot Topic HERE.

Image via Hot Topic

If you are anything like me and pink is more your thing, you can snag this bubblegum pink GUTS tour tee shirt at Hot Topic as well. We could not be more obsessed with the vintage-looking graphic on the back — featuring a stunning snapshot of the talented singer/songwriter herself — if we tried.

You can purchase this product for $18.83 to $21.63 via Hot Topic HERE.

Image via Hot Topic

If you are not a GUTS girl, Hot Topic has its fair share of SOUR merch as well, beginning with this tee shirt in a bubblegum pink hue as well. As a lover of both SOUR and pink, I cannot help but feel like this merch was made for me…

You can purchase this product for $12.45 to $14.45 via Hot Topic HERE.

Image via Hot Topic

Last but certainly not least, if you are looking for something a bit more snuggly and warm, this Olivia Rodrigo hoodie from Hot Topic is a 10 out of 10. Plus, this white color is just soooo versatile!

You can purchase this product for $29.95 to $31.95 via Hot Topic HERE.

