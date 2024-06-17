The Best Taylor Swift Merch For 2024: Our 13 Favorite Items

Is there seriously a bigger superstar in the year 2024 than Taylor Swift? The pop princess has taken the world by storm with her critically-acclaimed Eras tour, her relationship with NFL superstar Travis Kelce, her friendship with talented singer/songwriters Jack Antonoff, Ice Spice, and Lana Del Rey, and she just keeps getting bigger and bigger.

Recommended Videos

At this point, it is hard to not be a Swiftie, with boyfriends, dads, and even dogs falling victim to Taylor Swift’s reign. Because of her extreme popularity, businesses have capitalized on her success, selling Taylor Swift-inspired apparel and other merchandise all across the internet.

If you are looking to add to your merchandise collection, or looking to grab a gift for your Swiftie friend, we gathered 13 of our favorite Taylor Swift-inspired products from Amazon alone. Keep scrolling to see (and shop) for yourself…

Image via Amazon

In true Swiftie fashion, Taylor Swift fans only listen to tunes with “Taylor’s Version” in the title, and now you can let the whole world (or should we say the whole road?) know it. This license plate frame from Amazon that reads “In this car, we Listen to Taylor’s Version” is sure to get a chuckle out of any Swiftie you pass by. Perhaps you’ll even get a honk or two! You can purchase this product for $13.99 via Amazon HERE.

Image via Amazon

If you don’t have a car, have no fear. This door mat from Amazon spreads the exact same message, replacing the word “car” with the word “house” instead. My college roommates and I would have loved to sport this stylish doormat had we known it existed at the time. #FOMO. You can purchase this product for $17.99 via Amazon HERE.

Image via Amazon

If you are looking to decorate the inside of your house as opposed to the outside, try these Taylor Swift-inspired posters on for size. Inspired by the songs “Anti-Hero,” “Getaway Car,” “Cruel Summer,” “The Archer,” “Daylight,” “Champagne Problems,” “Cowboy Like Me,” “Clean,” “Mirrorball,” “Karma,” “Mastermind,” and “Lover,” this 12-pack of posters from Amazon has a vintage feel, giving a timeless yet trendy look to your seemingly simple walls. You can purchase this product for $19.99 via Amazon HERE.

Image via Amazon

It may be the summertime, but it’s never too early to start shopping for back to school season. Nothing screams “I love Taylor Swift” quite like this Taylor Swift-printed backpack from Amazon, featuring an eye-catching pattern inspired by all of her different eras. It is certain to be a conversation-starter in class this fall, for better or worse… You can purchase this product for $34.99 via Amazon HERE.

Image via Amazon

Do you have a long road trip ahead? Swifties should look no further, as this SUPER FAN-tastic Taylor Swift Coloring & Activity Book from Amazon is certain to keep you entertained throughout the entirety of the drive. Featuring “over 30 coloring pages of Taylor Swift performing, posing on the red carpet and other Taylor-themed designs,” as well as fun facts about her career — from her favorite things to her style to her childhood and beyond — quizzes and puzzles to test your Taylor Swift knowledge, and more, you will never be bored with this book in hand. You can purchase this product for $10.38 via Amazon HERE.

Image via Amazon

Getting glammed up is always better when Taylor Swift is around. This pack of Taylor Swift-inspired makeup brushes from Amazon features five different brushes, all inspired by the talented singer/songwriter’s different eras. Able to be used for blending, eyeshadow, eyeliner, powder, and more, this portable and convenient pack of brushes needs to be implemented into any Swiftie’s makeup routine ASAP. They sure can help make your whole face shimmer! You can purchase this product for $17.99 via Amazon HERE.

Image via Amazon

Do you love Taylor Swift soooo much that you want to tattoo her face onto your body? If so, an easy way to do so without the lifetime commitment is with this 100-piece pack of Taylor Swift-inspired temporary tattoos from Amazon. “Featuring a diverse range of vivid and celebratory designs,” there is something for everybody in this pack, so don’t be afraid to share with your fellow Swiftie friends. You can purchase this product for $9.99 via Amazon HERE.

Image via Amazon

If temporary tattoos aren’t your thing, this 200-piece pack of Taylor Swift-inspired stickers from Amazon are a great alternative, able to be stuck wherever you please: water bottles, laptops, notebooks, and beyond. Similarly, there is something for everybody in this pack, so your fellow Swiftie friends are definitely in for a treat. You can purchase this product for $9.99 via Amazon HERE.

Image via Amazon

On the same wavelength as stickers, this pack of Taylor Swift-inspired patches from Amazon come with 8 different sketches of the global superstar, stemming from different eras of her illustrious career. Whether you are making a trucker hat, embellishing a denim jacket, spicing up a pair of jeans, or anything in between, these are undoubtedly a staple for any Swiftie. They are just soooo versatile! You can purchase this product for $9.99 via Amazon HERE.

Image via Amazon

The only thing as trendy as Taylor Swift are Stanley cups, so why not combine the two? These Taylor Swift-inspired Stanley accessories from Amazon are the perfect pieces to spice up your seemingly simple tumbler, featuring name plates and straw toppers that will fit any 40-ounce Stanley cup. As the weather is warming up and we are hydrating more than ever, now is the time to snag these for your Swiftie friend. You can purchase this product for $11.95 via Amazon HERE.

Image via Amazon

If you do not have a Stanley cup, have no fear. You can purchase a dupe of the viral 40-ounce Stanley cups via Amazon, embellished with the word “Swiftie.” I cannot help but wonder whether or not sipping out of this tumbler will increase your singing skills little by little, but purchasing it is the only way to find out for sure… You can purchase this product for $29.99 via Amazon HERE.

Image via Amazon

We have yet to cover any clothing on our list, and what better place is there to start than footwear? If you are obsessed with your pair of Crocs just like I am, feel free to add these Taylor Swift-inspired charms to spice them up a bit. With 25 different charms to choose from, it is safe to say that you will be customizing your Crocs all the time, depending on what era you are in. Hand over those Reputation charms please! You can purchase this product for $8.99 via Amazon HERE.

Image via Amazon

Speaking of footwear, these Taylor Swift-inspired slippers are undoubtedly going to become a household staple. Repping the words “Taylor’s Version” — with one word embroidered on either shoe — these slippers are the perfect amount of silly for any Swiftie. Plus they look soooo comfortable! You can purchase this product for $19.99 via Amazon HERE.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy