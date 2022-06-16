Beyoncé reveals her first solo project in 6 years drops next month, breaks internet once again

The queen of pop is back, baby! Attention all you single ladies, Beyoncé just casually revealed her new project is dropping next month. To quote our queen on “Green Light”: ‘give it to me, mama’

The news was shared via streaming services on Twitter such as Apple Music and Spotify on Wednesday night. The new project is titled Act I: Renaissance and will drop on July 29. Screenshots of the project’s listing on various streaming platforms have it containing 16 tracks, though there’s no confirmation yet that it is indeed an album.

The countdown has officially begun. Beyoncé's back July 29 #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/BckUCIFbIC — Spotify (@Spotify) June 16, 2022

Beyoncé’s team dropped a link to an official box set for the album’s arrival when the release date dropped. It comes with a collectible Renaissance box, a CD, four-panel softpak, 28-page photo booklet, collectible mini-poster and T-shirt.

Queen Bey has not publicly commented on the announcement on her own socials as of publishing, besides some updates to her respective bios. But she first teased she was working on the album in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar last year, and ever-so-subtly dropped in the title.

“With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. “Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies.”

Naturally, fans were frothing over the news.

BEYONCÉ IS COMING JULY 29TH

BEYONCÉ IS COMING JULY 29TH

BEYONCÉ IS COMING JULY 29TH

BEYONCÉ IS COMING JULY 29TH #Beyonce #Renaissance #BEYONCEISCOMING pic.twitter.com/r1NJWSdz28 — Elle Woods💋 (@virgin_wingss) June 16, 2022

SO BEYONCÉ IS COMING BACK TO GIVE US A 16 SONG ALBUM NEXT MONTH. #Renaissance pic.twitter.com/Bkoj9T2sb5 — RCE (@moreofmaur) June 16, 2022

Beyoncé is FUCKING COMING 7.29 WAKE THE FUCK UP GIRLS #Renaissance pic.twitter.com/VSuj7BpmFo — Rihanna HAD A BOY!! (@wiz_thcreator) June 16, 2022

and just that easily , my 2022 is MADE. BEYONCÉ IS COMING #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/DnDJJpr8PT — 𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐲🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) June 16, 2022

Whichever artists were planning to drop new music on the week of 7/29 better reschedule/postpone that release IMMEDIATELY LMFAO y’all lucky she made an announcement this time too bc SKSHSSKSKKS 😭😭😭 #Renaissance #Beyonce #BEYONCEISCOMING pic.twitter.com/JhtX63ZYEe — sh*wn (@draghanite) June 16, 2022

Beyoncé’s last solo album Lemonade dropped in 2016. She then released EVERYTHING IS LOVE with Jay-Z in 2018 and The Lion King: The Gift in 2019, corresponding with the live-action film of the same name in which she also starred. Her last major piece of work was her visual album Black Is King which dropped on Disney in 2020, accompanying The Lion King: The Gift.