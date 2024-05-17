Billie Eilish’s new album, title, tracklist, release date, and more

Billie Eilish is putting out hit after hit, and she is barely 22. With two Oscars under her name, she announced her third studio album on April 8 after teasing the album. She proved she does not rest when she announced she would be embarking on a world tour, too.

Recommended Videos

Billie Eilish knows exactly what lyrics to write to touch our hearts, and her amazing awards prove that. She won the Oscar for Best Original Song two times, once for “No Time to Die,” featured on the same-titled James Bond film, and once for “What Was I Made For,” the heart-wrenching ballad for Barbie. She is also the youngest artist in Grammy history to win all four general field categories in the same year. She won Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, as well as Best New Artist.

What’s the title of Billie Eilish’s upcoming album?

Billie’s new album is called Hit Me Hard and Soft, which she announced on April 8. The album’s cover art and promotional pictures show Billie in the water, and the artwork shows her falling through an open door at the surface.

She started promoting the new album by adding all her followers to her “Close Friends” list on Instagram, giving them a tease of the artwork. She later revealed that it was the album cover. The nine-time Grammy-winning artist actually submerged herself in a pool to get the shot. “I was basically waterboarding myself for six hours straight,” the nine-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter told Rolling Stone. “If I’m not suffering somehow, I don’t feel good about what I’m doing.”

She came up with the album title Hit Me Hard and Soft while talking to her brother Finneas after she mistakenly thought it was the name of a synth in the Logic Pro music software. “I thought it was such a perfect encapsulation of what this album does,” she told Rolling Stone. From this conversation, we can also get a hint of what the album’s themes are, as the artist has described herself as an “extremist” person. She also reveals that it represents her very well.

Rolling Stone’s review, which was treated to an early listen of the album, described one song “a complete 180 in both sound and subject content,” adding that it’s a “sexy, bass-heavy banger where Eilish is crushing on a girl so hard she likens sex with her to devouring a meal.”

What’s the tracklist for Hit Me Hard and Soft?



Billie is doing things differently with her third album — she doesn’t plan to release any singles or music videos before her album drops. This is a strategy Taylor Swift used for her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, and it worked, topping the entire Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 with her brand-new release. She couldn’t help but share some details about the album, including the tracklist

Hit Me Hard and Soft will be composed of 10 tracks, and she didn’t reveal whether there will be any extended edition or bonus songs. All tracks are written by Billie and her brother Finneas O’Connell, with her brother also producing the album, just like her previous two studio albums.

The “Bad Guy” singer revealed the tracklist on April 18 on her social media, the first promotional picture that didn’t show her sinking.

“Skinny”

“Lunch”

“Chihiro”

“Birds Of A Feather”

“Wildflower”

“The Greatest”

“L’Amour De Ma Vie”

“The Diner”

“Bittersuite”

“Blue”

When is Hit Me Hard and Soft coming out?

via Billie Eilish



Luckily for fans, they don’t have to wait long for the album, because it’s out this Friday, May 17. The album will be out at midnight, and Billie will also reveal which one of the songs will be the first single.

Fans were also treated to a snippet of one of the songs, “Birds of a Feather,” in the date announcement for Netflix’s YA series Heartstopper season 3.

🍂 HEARTSTOPPER S3… COMING 3 OCTOBER! 🍂



And what better way to announce this than with an exclusive snippet of @billieeilish's 'Birds of a Feather' from the upcoming album Hit Me Hard and Soft. pic.twitter.com/gAftUMn2cS — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 13, 2024

When is Billie Eilish going on tour?

After announcing her third studio album, Billie Eilish wanted to connect with her fans even more and reveal that she is going on tour soon. Her upcoming tour will be called Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour, and will be her seventh headlining concert tour.

The tour will kick off this year on September 29 in Quebec, Canada, and will also cover the United States, Australia, and several European countries. The general sale began on May 3 on Ticketmaster. She is also making sure that fans have the opportunity to buy tickets, as the ticket-purchasing site notes all tickets are only available in mobile format and will be “restricted from transfer.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more