Billy Joel set to make history with Yankee Stadium performances

Billy Joel will be joined onstage by Rod Stewart for one night on July 18, 2025 — and the “Piano Man” singer will make history in the process.

Recommended Videos

Buy now: Billy Joel tour tickets on StubHub

Joel will become the first musician to have performed in both the original Yankee Stadium, which closed in 2008, and the new stadium that opened the following year. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, Jan. 17.

The pair first played together in Sept. 2024 at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

In a press release, New York Yankees Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Scott Krug said the team is “thrilled” to host the pair. “Their timeless catalogs and impact on the history of rock and roll music cannot be overstated, and we expect a magical evening with them in the Bronx,” he explained.

“It is also particularly fitting that Billy Joel, who was born in the Bronx and is so iconically identified with New York, will become the first musical act to headline a show at both the original Yankee Stadium and the current Yankee Stadium.”

The singer will also be joined on the road by a few other famous friends: Sting and Stevie Nicks. Last week, Joel shared a social media video showing off his whirlwind 2024 performances. He was joined onstage throughout the shows by Stewart, Nicks, Sting, John Mayer, Jason Bonham, Trey Anastasio, and Joel’s daughter, Alex Ray Joel.

This year, Sting, Nicks, and Stewart will each join Joel for at least one date. Sting and Joel will open up the tour in Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 10, 2025, and the pair will go on to perform together at Indianapolis, Syracuse, and Salt Lake City. Nicks and Joel will perform in Detroit, Michigan, on March 29.

Billy Joel and Sting tickets

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks tickets

Billy Joel and Rod Stewart tickets

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy