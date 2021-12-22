Memphis Rapper Black Youngsta, known for his longstanding beef with the recently slain Young Dolph, has stirred up a major controversy by rapping next to a crypt bearing the late rapper’s family name of Thornton in the newly released video for his new single.

The video, which features Youngsta, born Sammie Marquez Benson, in a cemetery carrying a shovel in the manner of a gravedigger, is generating online backlash towards the Tennessee rapper, also known as the co-founder of the Yo Gotti CMG record label. The video dropped only slightly after a month since Young Dolph was shot down and killed in front of a local Memphis bakery.

Blac Youngsta you known for a fucking twerk song , DOLPH Is known As A Memphis Legend , There’s a different fat boy #LongLiveDolph pic.twitter.com/fU3PxXPDmp — DaeDae (@DaeDaeShakur) December 20, 2021

young dolph took care of his family and owned an independent record label and always was giving to memphis what he could. Also for Gucci Mane to make "Long Live Dolph" you KNOW Dolph was a real one. theres so many things ive discovered about blac youngsta that will make you sick — ANJILAWILD (@ANJILAWILD) December 21, 2021

Blac and Dolph’s beef dates back to early in their careers when Dolph refused a deal offered by Yo Gotti records. Gotti and Youngsta were offended by the title of Young Dolph’s subsequent debut album, King of Memphis. A flurry of diss tracks followed from each camp. Blac Youngsta already generated controversy prior to releasing “I’m Assuming” for continuing to perform Dolph diss track “Shake Sum” at the Aces of Dallas nightclub only weeks after his death.

blac youngsta lame af for performing Shake sum a month after dolph’s death — αѕн ♡ (@lfeofash) December 20, 2021

Blac was a “person of interest” in an investigation that followed a shooting incident involving Young Dolph in February 2017. While in Charlotte, NC for a performance, Dolph’s vehicle was riddled by over 100 rounds. The rapper stated that he believed he only survived the assault due to the SUV’s armored paneling. Although he and two other men were arrested, Youngsta and the others were released due to a lack of evidence.

Dolph was gunned down last month, shortly before the Thanksgiving holiday. So far no arrests have been made in the case.

“I’m Assuming” does not specifically mention Young Dolph, but it is a song that is rife with violent imagery such as “I been a street n**** that murder s*** … I’m on the verge, ’bout to purge with the young n*****. They stackin’ bodies.”

Although Blac Youngsta has yet to make any comment on his newly released video he did respond on Instagram to criticism of his recent “Shake Sum” performance.

“I’m the type of n***a who ain’t neva sat back and looked for nobody to feel sorry fa me! I come from the heart of South Memphis where you get no sympathy, don’t even know what that is,” wrote the rapper. “With that being said, I could give 2 fucks what the world think about me.”