‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack full tracklist, release date

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is edging closer to its cinematic release date, and much like its predecessor it is set to have an absolutely stacked soundtrack with plenty of big names involved.

Headlined by Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up”, as well as additional tracks from Stormzy, Burna Boy, Snow Tha Product, and Future, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack features a near endless pile of talent. 2018’s Black Panther saw an excellent eponymous track from Kendrick Lamar, and it’s looking like Rihanna could the person behind this soundtrack’s best.

Featuring up and coming talent as well, here’s all of the 19 tracks included in the album.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever full tracklist

“Lift Me Up” Performed by Rihanna “Love & Loyalty (Believe)” Performed by DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna and Busiswa “Alone Performed” by Burna Boy “No Woman No Cry” Performed by Tems “Árboles Bajo El Mar” Performed by Vivir Quintana and Mare Advertencia “Con La Brisa” Performed by Foudeqush and Ludwig Göransson “La Vida” Performed by Snow Tha Product featuring E-40 “Interlude” Performed by Stormzy “Coming Back For You” Performed by Fireboy DML “They Want It, But No” Performed by Tobe Nwigwe and Fat Nwigwe “Laayli’ kuxa’ano’one” Performed by ADN Maya Colectivo: Pat Boy, Yaalen K’uj, All Mayan Winik “Limoncello” Performed by OG DAYV featuring Future “Anya Mmiri” Performed by CKay featuring PinkPantheress “Wake Up” Performed by Bloody Civilian featuring Rema “Pantera” Performed by Alemán featuring Rema “Jele” Performed by DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna and Busiswa “Inframundo” Performed by Blue Rojo “No Digas Mi Nombre” Performed by calle x vida and Foudeqush “Mi Pueblo” Performed by Guadalupe de Jesús Chan Poot

You can pre-save the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever here, with the album becoming fully available on Nov. 4 across Spotify, Apple Music, and vinyl. Wakanda Forever hits cinemas Nov. 11.

The film’s original soundtrack is from Ludwig Göransson, which will be released the same day as the film debuts in cinemas.