BLACKPINK beams as Lisa becomes first solo K-Pop artist to win a VMA

Lisa took home a solo award for Best K-Pop Video, making her the first solo K-Pop artist to take home a VMA, and no one in the crowd was more excited than Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé.

As Lisa headed toward the stage to accept the award for the “Lalisa” video, her BLACKPINK bandmates immediately jumped to their feet for hugs and a standing ovation.

#LISA reacts to taking home Best K-Pop at the #VMAs – and gets a hug from her @BLACKPINK bandmates pic.twitter.com/o45LKvYh74 — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) August 29, 2022

BLACKPINK CHEERING FOR LISA 🥺 pic.twitter.com/W7mRDi7Ov2 — 젠바 🙈💕 (@blackpinkbabo) August 29, 2022

As Lisa took the stage, her proud bandmates gave the singer thumbs up and drew hearts in the air with ear-to-ear grins.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Lisa was up against BTS, Itzy, Seventeen, Stray Kids, and Twice for the award, which MTV introduced in 2019. BTS took home the prize all three previous times, so it’s a pretty big deal that she beat them out in the category.

BLACKPINK as a group also won the Best Metaverse Performance, which is also clearly a very new category. BLACKPINK the Virtual PUBG is the band’s first in-game concert held by the band and probably won’t be their last, given its success. The virtual show marked the debut of their single, “Ready for Love.”

Earlier in the evening, BLACKPINK performed “Pink Venom” live for the first time.