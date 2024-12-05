British rock band Sports Team is having a terrible time on tour in America and they have receipts

British indie rockers Sports Team had their tour van broken into on the first day of their U.S. tour in Visalia, CA, before they could even play a show. The band caught what happened on camera, and on Dec. 4, they shared the footage on social media.

The band says they stopped at a Visalia Starbucks near San Francisco “10 minutes” into the tour when someone rushed into the store, telling everyone that men were outside smashing into a van. In the footage, you can hear everyone yell, “Get inside” and “Get down.” The band says they tried to stop the robbery, but the masked men pulled guns.

Things could have been worse, the band said in their post: Personal gear was stolen, but their instruments were secure in the back of the van, so the tour could continue in Sacramento. “They can take our Nintendo Switches, but they can never take our ability to play rock songs about motorways,” the band’s post said.

Lead singer Alex Rice later told Britain’s Sky News three of his bandmate’s passports were taken, along with in-ear monitors, cameras, and other items. Rice said California police told them to fill out an “online report.”

“In all seriousness, pretty shocking how resigned everyone seemed to be to it ‘It happens,'” the band’s social media post continued, sharing the scary footage. “9 a.m. at some petrol station Starbucks. Wild,” the band added.

The Sacramento show went off without a hitch

Despite the setback, Sports Team made it to Sacramento and played their show. Lead guitarist Henry Young later told CNN, “None of it is ideal 20 minutes into the tour,” but in true show biz fashion, Young said the show must go on. “It was so special to meet people who know our music on the other side of the world,” he added and said some people were at the Northern California Sports Team concert only because they heard about the robbery.

Incredibly, this isn’t even the worst robbery the band has been through. According to CNN, the band once had all their gear ripped off from their van outside London’s o2 Arena. Sports Team is touring the U.S. ahead of their forthcoming third album, Boys These Days, out in February.

The band shared a follow-up statement thanking everyone in the California Bay Area for their support, and rather than taking donations to cover the costs of what happened, Sports Team asked fans to contribute to gun control charities.

The most pressing concern, the band told Sky News, was to get new passports. “It’s a ‘try to get to the consulate and get that sorted for Christmas’ sort of situation,” singer Alex Rice said. “It’s a terrible thing to have happened, but we’re lucky not to have had our actual instruments taken, which has happened to us in the past.”

Social media comments commended the band for persevering. “I’m so sorry it happened, good on you for turning it around to help those locally in need. You are good people,” one comment said. “Takes a lot of character to continue on with a tour after that, it’s gonna make a belter tune on album 4 [though],” another added.

Rice later told the BBC, “We’re gonna keep playing. We’ve got nothing against the Bay Area. We think it’s great here — but it’s sad that it’s kind of got to this sort of place with gun violence.”

