Britney Spears Conservatorship Officially Terminated By Judge

Britney Spears’ conservatorship was officially terminated on Nov. 12 after a Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge, Brenda Penny, ended the mandated arrangement.

This ruling comes after a 13-year battle over the singer’s ability to manage her estate, reportedly worth $60 million. The court-ordered arrangement, which prevented Spears from having control over her personal and financial valuables, began back in 2008 following her public breakdown.

The judge stated that Spears’ finances and personal assets would be returned to her estate during the ruling. Judge Penny also announced that Spears would not be required to undergo a medical evaluation.

Following the court proceeding, Spears, who didn’t attend the hearing, took to her Instagram page to show appreciation to her fans celebrating the good news. She wrote, “I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen???? #FreedBritney.”

Spears’ victory comes after her father, Jamie Spears, was removed from his conservator role in September. At the time, Judge Penny claimed that having Jamie in control of the singer’s estate was “untenable” and agreed to John Zabel taking Jamie’s place as conservator. At the same time, her attorney Mathew Rosengart tried to end the arrangement ultimately.

In June, the efforts to free the singer from her restraining conservatorship mounted when Spears opened up about her 13-year arrangement. She said during the hearing, “I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m OK, and I’m happy. It’s a lie.”

