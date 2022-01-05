Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander was arrested on Dec. 30 in Franklin, Tennessee, for violating order protection and aggravated stalking.

According to Page Six, the 40-year-old is currently under arrest in the Williamson County jail on a $30,000 bond. A Franklin Police Department spokesperson told the publication that Alexander has a court date arranged for Feb. 17. The person that Alexander (not to be confused with the Seinfeld actor of the same name) was allegedly stalking remains unidentified.

Alexander’s latest arrest was his third within the year 2021. In August, Alexander was arrested in a Nashville airport after trying to cut into the security line before entering an off-limits area. Criminal records showed that he was ultimately charged with a misdemeanor and was set free on a $2,500 bail at the time.

Following his August arrest, Alexander addressed the situation in a lengthy Instagram live and claimed the reason why he ended up in handcuffs was because of “something stupid.”

In January of 2021, Alexander was also arrested in Nashville and charged with three misdemeanor counts, including DUI, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance. He was later released on a $2,500 bond and sent home the same day.

Alexander was married to Spears, a childhood friend, in 2004 for only 55 hours after walking down the aisle in a Las Vegas chapel. Allegedly, the pair was under the influence of alcohol when the nuptials occurred, and their marriage was later annulled.

No details regarding Alexander’s arrest or case are available.