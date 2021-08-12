Britney Spears’ Father Officially Steps Down From Conservatorship

Big news for the Free Britney movement — Jamie Spears, Britney Spears’ father, has officially stepped down from her conservatorship. He has been in charge of it for thirteen years since the court-ordered arrangement was made after her famous 2008 breakdown.

Still, with the ability to not only perform and tour but make hundreds of millions of dollars over the years completely apparent, Britney has stated she wants to “press charges” against her father for “conservatorship abuse,” even going so far as saying she wants to see him in jail.

Today, her father filed in Los Angeles Superior Court to announce his decision to step down.

“There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate under Probate Code section 2650. And it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests. Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.”

— Ashlei (@ashBO4yuh) August 12, 2021

Despite she’s free trending on Twitter and countless fans’ excitement, this news does not mean that the conservatorship is over, just that someone new will be put in charge. As the court document also makes clear, “As the Court has likely surmised, before Ms. Spears’ new attorney arrived, Mr. Spears had already been working on such a transition.”

Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, also commented on the situation.

“We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed. It is vindication for Britney. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others. We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future.”

There is no news yet on who might become the new conservator or what other lawsuits may be charged against Jamie Spears in the future.