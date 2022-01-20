Cardi B announced that she would financially cover the funeral costs of the victims that tragically passed away in a New York City fire.

The deadly blaze, which occurred on Jan. 9 week in a Bronx apartment building, killed a total of 17 people. Since then, the state of New York shared that they would be providing a $2 million grant to help fund the victims. In a Jan. 19 statement sent to CNN, the rapper and Bronx native disclosed that she decided to step up because she wanted to ensure the victims’ families properly grieve and not worry about the burial costs.

The statement reads:

“I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx, and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still. So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help. I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal.”

The 29-year-old wrapped up her remarks by sending her condolences to the victims’ families that have endured this tragedy, “I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.”

In addition to her statement, Cardi B’s rep also revealed that the “I Like It” emcee would partner up with The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City to make sure that everyone involved has their “loved ones” needs.

No details of the cause of the fire have been released.